Game Preview | 5 things to know ahead of Sabres vs. Kraken

Jordan Greenway will be in the lineup as the Sabres open a 6-game homestand.

20240109 Preview Web
By Jourdon LaBarber
@jourdonlabarber Sabres.com

Kyle Okposo described the opportunity in front of the Buffalo Sabres, with a six-game homestand at KeyBank Center opening Tuesday against the Seattle Kraken.

“We know that the time is now,” the Sabres captain said. “And the guys in the room know it, you can feel it. It’s kind of time to put up or shut up, and I’m kind of excited to see how the guys respond.”

The Sabres will be seeking their third consecutive victory when they host the Kraken, coming on the heels of road wins in Montreal and Pittsburgh.

Pregame coverage on MSG/MSG+ begins at 6:30 p.m. with puck drop scheduled for 7.

Here are five things to know.

1. The lineup

Jordan Greenway and Victor Olofsson both participated in an optional morning skate after missing practice on Monday due to an illness. Greenway played each of the past two games despite the illness and will be in the lineup against the Kraken. Olofsson will not play and is considered day to day.

Okposo (lower body) also participated in the morning skate after returning to practice on Monday but will miss a third straight game.

Don Granato addresses the media

2. In the crease

The Sabres will stick with their rotation in goal, turning to Devon Levi following Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen’s 40-save victory in Pittsburgh. Levi made 32 saves to win the previous game in Montreal.

3. The homestand

Sabres coach Don Granato stressed the importance of the team approaching its schedule one game at a time following practice on Monday, a point he reiterated Tuesday morning.

“To be at home is nice for many, many reasons,” Granato said. “But for us, we absolutely have to stay in the moment and not get too far ahead of ourselves. It’s a homestand the way it looks on the calendar, but it’s tonight and that’s the only thing we need to worry about.”

4. Streaks to watch

Tage Thompson enters Tuesday on a four-game point streak, with three goals and three assists during that span. Thompson earned an assist on Alex Tuch’s goal to open the scoring against the Penguins.

Rasmus Dahlin has goals in each of the past two games. He leads NHL defensemen with 12 goals this season.

5. Scouting the Kraken

The Kraken enter Tuesday on a 10-game point streak at 8-0-2, having allowed just 13 goals during that stretch. Goaltender Joey Daccord has posted a .958 save percentage and two shutouts in his last nine starts.

“They have lots of talent, lots of very talented, competitive people over there in depth,” Granato said. “Probably more depth than any other team in regard to that. They can roll four lines that are very deep, very capable of playing (with) grind and compete and skill as well.”

Vince Dunn leads the Kraken in assists (26) and points (33). The defenseman enters Tuesday on a five-game point streak.

News Feed

buffalo sabres versus seattle kraken january 9 2024 how to watch players to watch upcoming schedule

Game Night | Sabres vs. Kraken 
buffalo sabres lecom practice report january 8 2024 captain kyle okposo returns to practice ahead of 6 game homestand

Practice Report | Okposo returns to practice ahead of 6-game homestand 
buffalo sabres sharpen up this weeks top headlines january 8 2024 six game homestand rasmus dahlin 2024 all star game fan vote now open world juniors matt savoie

Sharpen Up | Sabres open 6-game homestand on win streak 
buffalo sabres assign jiri kulich to rochester americans january 7 2024

Sabres assign Kulich to Rochester
buffalo sabres at pittsburgh penguins postgame report january 6 2024 ukko pekka luukkonen 40 saves in victory alex tuch zemgus girgensons rasmus dahlin

Luukkonen's 40 saves lead Sabres to win in Pittsburgh
buffalo sabres at pittsburgh penguins at the horn recap january 6 2024 game highlights postgame comments alex tuch zemgus girgensons

At the Horn | Sabres 3 - Penguins 1
buffalo sabres pittsburgh penguins preview lineup starting goalies january 6 2024 

Game Preview | 5 things to know ahead of Sabres at Penguins
buffalo sabres at pittsburgh penguins game night january 5 2024 how to watch players to watch rasmus dahlin casey mittelstadt 

Game Night | Sabres at Penguins
buffalo sabres lecom practice report january 5 2024 rasmus dahlin 2024 all-star game reaction 

Dahlin on All-Star selection: 'It means a lot'
buffalo sabres prospects 2024 iihf world junior championship anton wahlberg noah ostlund earn silver medal jiri kulich takes home bronze  

Ostlund, Wahlberg win silver at World Juniors; Kulich takes home bronze
buffalo sabres road crew to make stop in tampa florida february 28 versus tampa bay lightning details

Sabres Road Crew to stop in Tampa on Feb. 28
buffalo sabres montreal canadiens recap highlights devon levi casey mittelstadt

'He's just unreal' | Levi makes 32 saves to earn victory in hometown debut
buffalo sabres at montreal canadiens january 4 2024 at the horn recap game highlights postgame comments

At the Horn | Sabres 6 - Canadiens 1
buffalo sabres how to vote in the 2024 nhl all star fan vote nhl all star game toronto february 3 2024 rasmus dahlin

How to vote in the 2024 NHL All-Star Fan Vote
buffalo sabres rasmus dahlin selected to 2024 nhl all star game toronto

Dahlin selected to 3rd consecutive NHL All-Star Game
buffalo sabres montreal canadiens preview lineup devon levi hometown january 4 2024

Game Preview | 5 things to know ahead of Sabres at Canadiens
how to watch buffalo sabres prospects at 2024 iihf world junior championship december 26 gothenburg sweden matt savoie noah ostlund anton wahlberg jiri kulich

Sabres at World Juniors | Schedules, how to watch, and updated results
buffalo sabres at montreal canadiens january 4 2024 how to watch players to watch need to know

Game Night | Sabres at Canadiens