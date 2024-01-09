Game Preview | 5 things to know ahead of Sabres vs. Kraken

Kyle Okposo described the opportunity in front of the Buffalo Sabres, with a six-game homestand at KeyBank Center opening Tuesday against the Seattle Kraken.

“We know that the time is now,” the Sabres captain said. “And the guys in the room know it, you can feel it. It’s kind of time to put up or shut up, and I’m kind of excited to see how the guys respond.”

The Sabres will be seeking their third consecutive victory when they host the Kraken, coming on the heels of road wins in Montreal and Pittsburgh.

Pregame coverage on MSG/MSG+ begins at 6:30 p.m. with puck drop scheduled for 7.

Here are five things to know.