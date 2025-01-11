At the Horn | Kraken 6 - Sabres 2

After building an early 2-0 lead, the Buffalo Sabres saw the Seattle Kraken storm back for a 6-2 win Saturday at KeyBank Center.

The Sabres dominated the opening frame, but the Kraken flipped the score with five goals in a 13-minute span between the second and third periods.

Buffalo’s goals came from Sam Lafferty, his second of the season, and Jack Quinn, his third in the last two games. JJ Peterka tallied a pair of secondary assists.

Sabres goaltender Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 24 saves on 29 shots.

Kaapo Kakko scored two goals for the Kraken. Ryker Evans, Andre Burakovsky and Oliver Bjorkstrand also scored, and Branden Tanev added a late empty netter. Joshua Mahura and Jared McCann both recorded two primary assists and goalie Joey Daccord stopped 33 of 35 shots.

The Sabres went 1-for-5 on the power play and killed off three of four shorthanded situations.

Here’s more from the loss.