Practice Report | McLeod enjoying career year for Sabres

KEARNS, Utah – Ryan McLeod was taken aback by the size of the 400-meter speed-skating track inside the Utah Olympic Oval, the site of the Buffalo Sabres’ practice on Wednesday.

Presented with the fact that the fastest lap recorded on a 400-meter oval was 23.92 seconds (set by Jenning de Boo in the very same complex just two months ago), McLeod was surprised once again.

“To get all the way around it? I don’t think I could even get close to that,” McLeod said.

McLeod may not have Olympic speed skating in his future, but the Sabres’ centerman – advertised as one of the fastest skaters in the NHL when the team acquired him from Edmonton last summer – has put his skating to good use in what’s been a career year.

The 25-year-old has already set career highs in goals (15), assists (22), and points (37) with 16 games still left to play. He’s been a fixture on the Buffalo penalty kill and, more recently, on the power play. And, despite leading Sabres forwards in defensive-zone starts at even strength, he ranks second on the team with a plus-10 rating.

“It’s been fun,” McLeod said. “Learning to grow my game, learning to play in different situations. I’m really enjoying it right now.”

McLeod has played a particularly vital role of late as the Sabres navigate injuries to three core members of their forward group in JJ Peterka, Josh Norris, and Jiri Kulich. (Peterka, who has missed the last three games with a lower-body injury, is expected to return to the lineup on Thursday.)

McLeod skated a career-high 23:57 in the Sabres’ overtime victory in Boston on Monday, in which he delivered the primary assist on Owen Power’s game-tying goal in regulation. It was his fourth time eclipsing 20 minutes of ice time in the past six games.

The previous game against Vegas, McLeod skated 22:05 and used his speed to create two goals. He scored the first himself, rushing behind the defense off a center-ice draw and burying a shot from the left dot. (It was one of 16 faceoff wins by McLeod that night, the highest total by a Sabres player this season.)