Sabres return 5 players to junior clubs

The moves come following the conclusion of the Prospects Challenge on Monday.

20250916 Rucinski
By Jourdon LaBarber
@jourdonlabarber Sabres.com

The Buffalo Sabres have loaned five players back to their junior clubs following the conclusion of the Prospects Challenge: forwards Matous Kucharcik, Melvin Novotny, Ryan Rucinski and Ashton Schultz and defenseman Luke Dragusica.

Kucharcik, Novotny, Rucinski, and Schultz were all members of the Sabres’ 2025 draft class this past June. Dragusica was attending the Prospects Challenge as an undrafted invitee.

Rucinski, a seventh-round pick who will spend this season with Youngstown of the USHL, scored in Buffalo’s finale against Pittsburgh on Monday. Read more about his experience at the event here.

The Sabres open training camp on Wednesday when players report for physicals, followed by the first day of on-ice sessions on Thursday. The full training camp roster will be released in the coming days.

