‘Ball of energy’ Ryan Rucinski shines in Prospects Challenge finale

The 2025 7th-round pick scored a goal, drew a penalty and impressed his coach with a speedy showing.

Rucinski header
By Justin Alpert
Sabres.com

The Buffalo Sabres wrapped up their three-game Prospects Challenge schedule with a 6-3 loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins on Monday at LECOM Harborcenter.

Though winless in the tournament, the Sabres saw some standout performances in each of the contests, and on Monday that included forward Ryan Rucinski.

A seventh-round pick in this year’s NHL Draft, Rucinski turned heads as one of the most active players on the ice against the Penguins. Five minutes into the game, he found space in front of Pittsburgh’s net and one-timed a feed from linemate Melvin Novotny to give Buffalo a 1-0 lead.

Later, in the second period, Rucinski sped after a puck into the offensive zone, creating an odd-man situation and drawing a penalty.

“For a seventh-round pick, he’s just like a ball of energy,” said Rochester Americans and Prospects Challenge head coach Michael Leone. “He just skates, he works, he competes really hard, he’s really smart, he makes plays.”

For Rucinski, who’s about to begin his third season with the USHL’s Youngstown Phantoms before heading to Ohio State University in 2026-27, this weekend offered a glimpse of the physicality and preparation needed to play professional hockey.

“It’s been awesome just to be around here, meet everyone, just really see how everyone goes about the day-by-day and how professional everything is,” the 18-year-old said. “It’s been a really cool experience.

“… Obviously, it’s a big step up; a lot of guys are bigger, stronger, faster, but I think I held my own out there. It’s been a lot of fun.”

This Sabres squad featured several established AHLers, including two forwards with NHL experience in Isak Rosen and Noah Ostlund. But on multiple occasions during the tournament, Leone identified that fourth line, comprised of 2025 draftees Rucinski, Novotny and Matous Kucharcik, as his best.

Kucharcik, a fourth rounder who scored a goal of his own Friday versus New Jersey, will be joining Rucinski in Youngstown this season for his USHL debut. Those two, plus the Muskegon-bound Novotny, have built a friendship Rucinski feels benefitted their chemistry during the Prospects Challenge.

“I think just playing in the USHL, we kind of all play a similar game, and it was good – it was easy to read off reach other,” Rucinski said. “We’re close off the ice, and I think that helped translate on the ice, too.”

Now, with an NHL organization to call home and this educational experience under his belt, Rucinski will look to build upon his 42-point performance from 2024-25, which ranked fifth on the first-place Phantoms.

“He’s going to be a really good junior hockey player, a really good college hockey player,” Leone said. “Especially with the late-round picks, even if they play pro hockey one day in the American League, that’s a really good draft pick. He has all the tools.”

Here’s more from the Sabres’ Prospects Challenge finale.

Ryan Rucinski speaks to the media

Meloche in net

An illness held goaltender Scott Ratzlaff, set for his professional debut in the AHL or ECHL this season, out of Prospects Challenge action. His absence created an opening for 2025 fourth-round pick Samuel Meloche, who played all of Monday’s game and stopped 23 of 30 shots.

“I thought he did well, Leone said of the 18-year-old. “The first two (goals), the backdoor on one hits off a kneecap, the other one deflects off our defenseman, so it was more just good to see him get in there. I thought he played well. You look at the score, you’re probably going to think your goalie played bad, but I don’t think he played bad at all.”

Meloche committed to Northeastern University – which produced Devon Levi and Hurricanes goalie Cayden Primeau – earlier this month, but he won’t head to Boston until 2027-28. First, he’ll return to the QMJHL’s Rouyn-Noranda Huskies for a third season; last year, he posted a 2.90 goals-against average and .900 save percentage in 51 regular season appearances.

“With Meloche, we liked his mobility, we liked his size,” said Sabres goaltending development coach Seamus Kotyk after the draft. “He played a lot of games last season, for a young kid to handle that workload. So, that’s what the eyeball kind of brought us to.

“Then, looking into the due diligence side, the character was really high. Coaches spoke real high about his work ethic. … So, there’s just a lot of things that looks appealing to take a chance with.”

Neuchev’s return

This marked the first game action since Feb. 19 for Amerks forward Viktor Neuchev, who underwent season-ending shoulder surgery in March. Before the injury, the Russian winger collected 22 points (7+15) in 39 games.

Neuchev practiced with the group last week but wasn’t fully ready for game action until Monday.

“Neuch is, I think, a top-six player – he’s really skilled,” Leone said. “… He recovered in the offseason; missed a lot of time, so it was good to see him back.”

Michael Leone speaks to the media

Looking ahead to training camp

Much of the Prospects Challenge group, plus the Sabres’ NHL roster, will officially report to KeyBank Center on Wednesday for the start of training camp.

“I know Buffalo’s staff, new strength and conditioning program – I think it’s going to be extremely difficult and challenging,” Leone said.

“Everybody’s got a clean slate come Wednesday. And the guys that didn’t produce this weekend, I think you have a chance, an opportunity come Wednesday to show what you can do. And then, however they do the lineup, when you get into a game, whether you play one, two, three, it’s an opportunity to showcase yourself.”

Radim Mrtka speaks to the media

Up next

Stay tuned to Sabres.com for daily coverage of training camp practices and preseason games.

The Sabres' full 2025 preseason schedule is available here.

