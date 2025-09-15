‘Ball of energy’ Ryan Rucinski shines in Prospects Challenge finale

Later, in the second period, Rucinski sped after a puck into the offensive zone, creating an odd-man situation and drawing a penalty.

“For a seventh-round pick, he’s just like a ball of energy,” said Rochester Americans and Prospects Challenge head coach Michael Leone. “He just skates, he works, he competes really hard, he’s really smart, he makes plays.”

For Rucinski, who’s about to begin his third season with the USHL’s Youngstown Phantoms before heading to Ohio State University in 2026-27, this weekend offered a glimpse of the physicality and preparation needed to play professional hockey.

“It’s been awesome just to be around here, meet everyone, just really see how everyone goes about the day-by-day and how professional everything is,” the 18-year-old said. “It’s been a really cool experience.

“… Obviously, it’s a big step up; a lot of guys are bigger, stronger, faster, but I think I held my own out there. It’s been a lot of fun.”

This Sabres squad featured several established AHLers, including two forwards with NHL experience in Isak Rosen and Noah Ostlund. But on multiple occasions during the tournament, Leone identified that fourth line, comprised of 2025 draftees Rucinski, Novotny and Matous Kucharcik, as his best.

Kucharcik, a fourth rounder who scored a goal of his own Friday versus New Jersey, will be joining Rucinski in Youngstown this season for his USHL debut. Those two, plus the Muskegon-bound Novotny, have built a friendship Rucinski feels benefitted their chemistry during the Prospects Challenge.

“I think just playing in the USHL, we kind of all play a similar game, and it was good – it was easy to read off reach other,” Rucinski said. “We’re close off the ice, and I think that helped translate on the ice, too.”

Now, with an NHL organization to call home and this educational experience under his belt, Rucinski will look to build upon his 42-point performance from 2024-25, which ranked fifth on the first-place Phantoms.

“He’s going to be a really good junior hockey player, a really good college hockey player,” Leone said. “Especially with the late-round picks, even if they play pro hockey one day in the American League, that’s a really good draft pick. He has all the tools.”

Here’s more from the Sabres’ Prospects Challenge finale.