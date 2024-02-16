Sabres recall Clague, assign Tokarski to Amerks

The defenseman has 23 points in 41 games with Rochester this season.

20240216 Clague
By Jourdon LaBarber
@jourdonlabarber Sabres.com

The Buffalo Sabres have recalled defenseman Kale Clague from the Rochester Americans, the team announced Friday. Goaltender Dustin Tokarski has been assigned to Rochester.

Clague has 23 points (3+20) in 41 games with Rochester this season. He had four assists in 33 games with Buffalo in 2022-23.

Tokarski was recalled Thursday to back up Eric Comrie during the Sabres’ 4-0 loss to Florida. Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen was unavailable for that game due to a lower-body injury, but coach Don Granato said postgame that there is “a good chance” Luukkonen will be able to play Saturday in Minnesota.

Tokarski is 7-7-2 with an .888 save percentage in 16 games with Rochester this season. The Amerks host Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Friday at 7:05 p.m.

