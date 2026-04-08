Dahlin selected as Sabres' nominee for Masterton Trophy

Buffalo Sabres captain Rasmus Dahlin has been nominated for the 2026 Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy, the Professional Hockey Writers Association announced Wednesday.

The PHWA nominates one player from each team for the annual award, which is given “to the NHL player who best exemplifies the qualities of perseverance, sportsmanship and dedication to hockey.” The winner will be announced later this spring.

Dahlin’s fiancée, Carolina, underwent an emergency heart transplant last summer. Twice this season, Dahlin returned to Sweden to be with her during her recovery. Carolina recently returned to Buffalo and attended the team’s game against Boston on March 25.

Missing four games didn’t slow down the superstar defenseman, who’s got 70 points (18+52) and could pass his career high of 73 from three seasons ago. After sticking around through some difficult seasons in Buffalo, the 2018 first-overall pick has led the Sabres to their first Stanley Cup Playoffs appearance since 2011.

Two Sabres have won the Masterton Trophy since it was introduced in 1968: Don Luce in 1975 and Pat LaFontaine in 1995.