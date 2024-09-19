Dahlin to miss 'a few days' following injury

Rasmus Dahlin will miss “a few days of practice” after sustaining an injury during the first session of training camp on Wednesday, coach Lindy Ruff announced.

Dahlin did not participate in practice on Thursday but watched from the bench. Ryan Johnson skated with the first group in his place.

“[He’s] doing well,” Ruff said. “Just will probably miss a couple days of practice. So, nothing too serious.”

Dahlin’s injury occurred while he was passing a puck at the start of practice on Wednesday, Ruff said. He left the session immediately and did not return.

The Sabres return to practice on Friday, then play their preseason opener Saturday against the Pittsburgh Penguins. The team departs for Munich, Germany for the start of the NHL Global Series next Tuesday.

