Dahlin to miss 'a few days' following injury

The defenseman did not skate with the team Thursday.

20231209 Dahlin Showcase
By Jourdon LaBarber
@jourdonlabarber Sabres.com

Rasmus Dahlin will miss “a few days of practice” after sustaining an injury during the first session of training camp on Wednesday, coach Lindy Ruff announced.

Dahlin did not participate in practice on Thursday but watched from the bench. Ryan Johnson skated with the first group in his place.

“[He’s] doing well,” Ruff said. “Just will probably miss a couple days of practice. So, nothing too serious.”

Dahlin’s injury occurred while he was passing a puck at the start of practice on Wednesday, Ruff said. He left the session immediately and did not return.

The Sabres return to practice on Friday, then play their preseason opener Saturday against the Pittsburgh Penguins. The team departs for Munich, Germany for the start of the NHL Global Series next Tuesday.

Stay tuned to Sabres.com for updates throughout training camp.

News Feed

Former Sabres captain Okposo announces retirement

Day 1 Notebook | Sabres set tone with competitive practice on Ruff's first day

Top quotes from Day 1 of Sabres training camp

Dahlin being evaluated after exiting Wednesday's practice

Sabres announce 2024 training camp roster

Sabres sign Krebs to 2-year contract

Rosen, Kulich look to carry momentum from Prospects Challenge finale into camp

Game Preview | Sabres conclude Prospects Challenge vs. Penguins

Tullio embracing opportunity with Sabres following offseason trade

Game Preview | Sabres continue Prospects Challenge slate vs. Devils

Kulich leads way with offense, tenacity in Prospects Challenge win 

Sabres preseason game vs. Blue Jackets moved to 5 p.m. start

Tops Friendly Markets named Official Grocer of the Buffalo Sabres

Game Preview | Sabres open 2024 Prospects Challenge against Blue Jackets 

‘The Blue & Gold Standard: Lindy Ruff’ to premiere this weekend

Kulich feeling benefits of added strength entering 3rd Sabres camp

What to expect at Sabres Fan Fest this Saturday, September 14

Prospects Challenge | 10 players to watch on the Sabres' roster