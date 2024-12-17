Dahlin joins morning skate in Montreal, expresses confidence in Sabres

MONTREAL – Buffalo Sabres captain Rasmus Dahlin joined teammates on the ice Tuesday morning at Bell Centre, his first on-ice session with the team since he exited a loss to Colorado on Dec. 3 with back spasms.
Dahlin said he plans to have his first full practice with the team on Thursday and hopes to play against Toronto the following night.
“Today was nice to finally get back with the boys,” Dahlin said. “It’s been a while, so I’m very happy I’m back and feeling better.”
Sabres coach Lindy Ruff said Dahlin’s status for Friday will be determined based on how he gets through Thursday’s practice.
“I don’t have the answer,” Ruff said. “It was just another good day. He had a good day yesterday, a good day this morning. Hasn’t been in a practice, so I think we’ll evaluate when we get him in one on Thursday.”