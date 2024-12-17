Dahlin joins morning skate in Montreal, expresses confidence in Sabres

Other members of the Sabres echoed Dahlin’s optimism on Tuesday morning after owner Terry Pegula traveled to Montreal to address the team on Monday.

“It was important,” alternate captain Tage Thompson said. “I mean, we're all in this together. It's going to take everybody, and I think it just shows how much everyone cares. There's no one in this room that's given up, and I think that starts from our owner showing that. He's committed to us, and it means a lot to everyone in this room that he's coming out here to speak to us personally.

“… You can't do anything about it, so you can just turn the page and move forward and try to grow and get better and become better as a team, become better as individuals and try to dig yourself out of this thing. Or you can keep looking at it and let it negatively affect you and snowball. And I think in this room, we're just making a choice to put this behind us and move forward starting today.”

Dahlin came away from the meeting with the same forward-thinking mentality.

“It’s easy when you have a couple losses in a row for it to snowball, so I think it was a pump-up and a sense of calmness,” he said. “You know, we’re here. We can’t do anything about the past. We’ve got to move forward and that’s what we have to do right now.”