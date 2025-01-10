Prospects Update | Ziemer returns to role as 'Mr. Consistent' with Minnesota after capturing World Juniors gold

The 3rd-round pick has 8 goals as a freshman this season.

By Noah Monroe
As Teddy Stiga was scoring the gold medal-winning goal for Team USA in the final game of the IIHF World Junior Championship on Jan. 5, Brodie Ziemer was gliding in the neutral zone, watching as history unfolded before his eyes.

After that? Complete blackout.

“It’s the coolest experience of my life,” Ziemer said.

Ziemer, a third-round pick by the Sabres in 2024, had seven points (3+4) in the tournament to help the United States win World Juniors gold in back-to-back years for the first time. He finished fourth on the team in goals, assists and points.

Now, he’s back on home soil, resuming his spot as a key piece for the No. 3 University of Minnesota hockey team as a freshman. He has 11 points (8+3) through 20 games with the Golden Gophers and is tied for fourth on the team in goals.

“The good thing for us is he’s just scratching the surface,” Minnesota head coach Bob Motzko said. “He is young, and he’s got a whole other level talent-wise that he’s going to hit as he matures. He’s got some of the important things down and he plays the game every coach and every teammate wants.”

In his final games before World Juniors, Ziemer was coming off what Sabres director of player development Adam Mair called “his best weekend of the year.” Zimer had three goals in two games against No. 1 Michigan State.

“His game is really growing and he's feeling more comfortable at that level,” Mair said. “He's gaining trust in his coaches. He's getting a lot more ice than he did at the beginning of the year. He's playing all situations for that team, which is a top team in the country. He was on their first line. He's a versatile player, his work ethic is off the charts. He can really shoot the puck, his 200-foot details are excellent. He stops on plays, he finishes checks, he defends hard and with smarts.”

Even at just 18 years old, Ziemer has made an impression on Motzko due to his ability to be ready to go from the opening puck drop.

Because of this, Motzko has inserted Ziemer not only onto the top line, but onto special teams as well – duties that are more impressive when you consider that Minnesota is a top-three team in the country with NHL draft picks in addition to Ziemer.

“The one thing about him, he’s just Mr. Consistent and he’s got a motor, and his engine starts every night and he’s ready to go and with such great intensity,” Motzko said. “He’s tough. He’s going to bang people. It’s just such a high quality to have to know that he’s such a consistent performer with effort and grit and determination and that’s absolutely the way he’s been with us.”

Ziemer is used to a high level of competition, both in practice and in games, even at his young age. The Minnesota native spent the last two years playing for developmental programs within the United States national team including playing for the USNTDP Juniors in the USHL and both the U-17 and U-18 national teams.

Not only has he had to face other countries’ best hockey talent for the past two years, he’s also has played some of the United States’ best young talent in practice. The list of NHL draft picks is vast, but some of his most notable teammates have included two Media All-Stars in the 2025 World Juniors in Gabe Perreault and Cole Hutson, as well as playing with the potential first overall pick in the 2025 NHL Draft, James Hagens in U-17 and U-18.

Despite the talent that has surrounded Ziemer domestically, at last season’s U-18 World Junior Championship, he was picked to wear the C on his sweater, showcasing the trust that his coaches and teammates have in him to lead.

When asked about how he’s tried to bring his leadership experience to Minnesota, Ziemer admitted there isn’t much to it.

“I just try to bring the same energy every day,” he said. “I try to lead by how I play and try to learn from the guys on the team.”

Even though Ziemer’s skillset might be able to keep up with the talent in the NCAA, he’ll still need to be able to keep up with the physicality of collegiate players who range from four to seven years older than he is.

“He’s facing stiff competition every night against older players, and he’s playing a big role on his team and that is going to push his development forward,” Mair said. “It's going to challenge him on a night-in, night-out basis and even at practice or in the weight room where he’s still young in terms of where they are with their body and where they are in terms of maturity and age. So, he’s getting pushed by older players at every step.”

Ziemer still has some time before he’s going to be lacing up his skates in Buffalo and has his mind set on trying to win a conference championship in a stacked Big Ten this season – all while developing for his future.

“My entire game can continue to get better, but I need to keep working on my speed and my skating ability,” Ziemer said. “It's going to help me be able to create more and that’s something that I'm definitely looking to get better at this summer.”

Player Spotlights

Devon Levi, G and Isak Rosen, LW (Rochester, AHL)

Levi and Rosen were named to the AHL All-Star Classic on Jan. 8 amid stellar seasons for the Amerks.

Levi has become one of the best goaltenders in the AHL since being loaned to Rochester on Nov. 19. Levi has a .914 save percentage in 14 games with Rochester, which is 9-1-0 in its past 10 contests and currently riding a six-game winning streak.

Rosen, a first-round pick in 2021, leads the Amerks with 27 points (13+14) through 30 games, building on a strong rookie campaign in 2023-24 in which he was also named to the All-Star Classic.

Viljami Marjala, C (TPS, Liiga)

Marjala (Round 5, 2021) in the past six games has been a strong contributor for TPS in the Finnish Elite League, totaling nine points (1+8) to bring his season point total to 33 (7+26).

His 26 assists are good for ninth in the league while he’s tied for 18th in the league in points.

The Finnish native is in his second full season with TPS and has shown improvement in his game, already eclipsing his assist total from last season (23).

Season Statistics - Skaters

 
Games Played
Goals
Assists
Points
+/-
Rochester (AHL)
 
 
 
 
 
Konsta Helenius, C
28
6
11
17
0
Aleksandr Kisakov, LW
5
2
1
3
+4
Vsevolod Komarov, D
31
0
8
8
+2
Viktor Neuchev, RW
31
6
13
19
0
Nikita Novikov, D
33
3
9
12
+21
Noah Ostlund, C
12
1
0
1
+1
Isak Rosen, RW
30
13
14
27
+1
Ty Tullio, RW
20
0
6
6
+1
Anton Wahlberg, C
25
4
6
10
-1
Jacksonville (ECHL)
Olivier Nadeau, C
12
7
3
10
+7
Canadian Hockey League (CHL)
 
 
 
 
 
Ethan Miedema, LW (Kingston, OHL)
36
14
24
38
+10
Simon Pier-Brunet, D (Drummondville, QMJHL)
35
4
16
20
+14
Europe
 
 
 
 
 
Gustav Karlsson, C (Falu IF, HockeyEttan)
21
4
3
7
-15
Viljami Marjala, C (TPS, Liiga)
33
7
26
33
0
Prokhor Poltapov, LW (CSKA Moscow, KHL)
42
10
16
26
+14
Joel Ratkovic Berndtsson, LW (Vasterviks IK, HockeyEttan)
18
7
9
16
+9
Linus Sjodin, C (Rogle BK, SHL)
31
1
3
4
-3
William von Barnekow, C (Malmo, SHL)
31
3
2
5
-5
NCAA
 
 
 
 
 
Matteo Costantini, C (Western Michigan, NCHC)
16
4
4
8
+2
Patrick Geary, D (Michigan State, Big 10)
20
0
3
3
0
Aaron Huglen, RW (Minnesota, Big 10)
21
5
8
13
+8
Sean Keohane, D (Harvard, ECAC)
0
0
0
0
0
Adam Kleber, D (Minnesota Duluth, NCHC)
15
0
1
1
-1
Gavin McCarthy, D (Boston University, Hockey East)
17
2
3
5
-3
Jake Richard, RW (Connecticut, Hockey East)
13
5
7
12
+8
Stiven Sardarian, RW (Michigan Tech, CCHA)
20
9
17
26
+9
Maxim Strbak, D (Michigan State, Big 10)
16
1
8
9
+4
Brodie Ziemer, RW (Minnesota, Big 10)
20
8
3
11
+7
USHL
 
 
 
 
 
Luke Osburn, D (Youngstown)
25
3
12
15
-3
Norwin Panocha, D (Green Bay)
15
0
2
2
-5
Vasily Zelenov, RW (Green Bay)
26
9
10
19
0


Season Statistics - Goaltenders

 
Games Played
Record
SV%
GAA
Devon Levi (Rochester, AHL)
14
11-2-1
.914
2.19
Ryerson Leenders (Brantford, OHL)
23
11-10-1
.900
3.43
Topias Leinonen (Mora IK, Allsvenskan)
19
11-7-0
.915
2.13
Scott Ratzlaff (Seattle, WHL)
25
8-14-2
.892
3.84

