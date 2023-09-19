Kozak a physical presence in Prospects Challenge finale

Tyson Kozak made his presence known from the start of the 2023 Prospects Challenge after taking out the 6-foot-2, 194-pound David Reinbacher with a hard hit during the Sabres’ first game against the Montreal Canadiens on Friday.

Kozak remained a consistent physical presence in the final two contests of the round-robin tournament, including Monday’s 3-0 loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins at LECOM Harborcenter.

A seventh-round pick in 2021, the forward signed his three-year, entry-level contract with the Sabres last summer after putting together a strong season with Portland of the Western Hockey League during the 2021-22 season.

Since then, Kozak has emerged as a solid two-way player who can be used in all situations. In his rookie season with the Rochester Americans, he tallied 10 points (5+5) in 55 games and added two goals and three assists in 14 contests during the Calder Cup Playoffs.

“He had a really good year in the American Hockey League,” Amerks coach Seth Appert said. “He got better and better as the season went on. He played huge, valuable minutes for us on a playoff run. One of our most trusted defensive players and penalty killers and physical presences. And now, the shoulder’s a little higher because he’s earned that. He knows what he did, and now he just wants to build upon it.”