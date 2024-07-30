Sabres announce 2024 Prospects Challenge schedule

The Buffalo Sabres will host their annual Prospects Challenge from Friday, Sept. 13 to Monday, Sept. 16 at LECOM Harborcenter.

The Sabres will be joined by the Boston Bruins, Pittsburgh Penguins, Columbus Blue Jackets, Ottawa Senators, and New Jersey Devils to compete in a round-robin tournament. The challenge will feature prospects from the participating teams, who will each play three games over the course of the event.

Tickets are available here.

The 2024 Prospects Challenge will mark the ninth edition of the tournament, which began in 2015 with Buffalo, Boston, and New Jersey. This is the first year that Columbus will be participating.