Sabres announce 2024 Prospects Challenge schedule

Six teams will face off for the tournament at LECOM Harborcenter starting Sept. 13.

SMKT-1016_24-25 - Prospects Challenge Graphics_Web 1
By Katelyn Kardaman
@katelynkardaman Sabres.com

The Buffalo Sabres will host their annual Prospects Challenge from Friday, Sept. 13 to Monday, Sept. 16 at LECOM Harborcenter.

The Sabres will be joined by the Boston Bruins, Pittsburgh Penguins, Columbus Blue Jackets, Ottawa Senators, and New Jersey Devils to compete in a round-robin tournament. The challenge will feature prospects from the participating teams, who will each play three games over the course of the event.

Tickets are available here.

The 2024 Prospects Challenge will mark the ninth edition of the tournament, which began in 2015 with Buffalo, Boston, and New Jersey. This is the first year that Columbus will be participating.

SMKT-1016_24-25 - Prospects Challenge Graphics_Web 2

Last year, Buffalo’s roster featured first-round draft picks Zach Benson, Jiri Kulich, Isak Rosen, and Ryan Johnson.

Stay tuned to Sabres.com for rosters and streaming information, which will be available at a later date.

All games will be held on the KeyBank Rink at LECOM Harborcenter. See below for the complete game schedule for the 2024 Prospects Challenge.

Friday, Sept. 13

  • Boston vs. Pittsburgh, 12 p.m.
  • New Jersey vs. Ottawa, 3:30 p.m.
  • Columbus vs. Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 14 (Fan Fest and Hockeyfest)

  • Pittsburgh vs. Ottawa, 12 p.m.
  • Columbus vs. Boston, 3:30 p.m.
  • New Jersey vs. Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Monday, Sept. 16 

  • Boston vs. New Jersey, 10 a.m.
  • Ottawa vs. Columbus, 1:30 p.m.
  • Pittsburgh vs. Buffalo, 5 p.m.

The Sabres will also be hosting Fan Fest and Hockeyfest on Saturday, Sept. 14 ahead of the team’s game against New Jersey.

Fans will have the opportunity to take in unique experiences, special programming, and live music throughout the day while interacting with current Sabres players and alumni, who will be in attendance for photo opportunities and autograph sessions. Click here to learn more.

News Feed

How to watch the new episode of 'Buffalo Sabres: Embedded'

Sabres agree to terms with Luukkonen on 5-year deal 

Sabres reveal newcomers' jersey numbers  

Sabres agree to terms with Malenstyn on 2-year contract

Give 716 raises $1,105,129 for Western New York

“Do it the right way” | Takeaways from Wednesday’s pressers with McLeod and Aube-Kubel

‘It’s really special’ | Buffalo Jr. Sabres program continues to grow hockey in Buffalo

Sabres sign Helenius to 3-year, entry-level contract

Sabres re-sign Jokiharju to 1-year contract

Sabres acquire forwards McLeod, Tullio from Oilers

Helenius impresses in Sabres’ annual 3v3 tournament

How to watch the Sabres' Development Camp 3v3 tournament

Zucker, Lafferty look forward to complementing Sabres’ skilled roster

Buffalo native Gilbert seeks to add physical element to Sabres' defense

Rochester assistant coaches share perspectives on Sabres prospects

Sabres announce ‘sabrehood Summer Tour’

McCarthy returns to Sabres Development Camp following NCAA Frozen Four appearance 

Sabres announce 2024-25 schedule