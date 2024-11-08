Prospects Report | Tyson Kozak off to strong start with Amerks

If you watch any of the team-leading five goals that Tyson Kozak has scored for the Rochester Americans this season, not one has come outside of the blue paint – and that’s just the type of player he is.
Kozak describes himself as a 200-foot player and someone who likes to get to the dirty areas. Sabres assistant coach and former Amerks head coach Seth Appert described him in simpler terms.
“He’s a coach’s dream,” Appert said.
After injuries limited him to just 41 games last season, Kozak has already matched his career high with five goals through eight games to start 2024-25.
The 2021 seventh-round pick has displayed the combination of defensive reliability and offensive touch that made him a standout at prospects events and inspired Rochester assistant coach Vinny Prospal to refer to him as the team’s “Anthony Cirelli,” a nod to the Tampa Bay Lightning’s talented two-way forward.
“I think the main thing is probably just having confidence in myself,” Kozak said. “That’s probably the main thing. It's just feeling good with the puck, trusting my abilities and obviously the players that I play with help out a lot as well.”
Kozak opened the season in the bottom six, scoring two goals on eight shots. He was promoted to the top line alongside first-round picks Isak Rosen and Konsta Helenius for the fifth game of the season, against Cleveland on Oct. 23.
Since then, he’s turned his offense to an even higher level, scoring in his first three games on the top line and grabbing his first assist of the year against Cleveland on Oct. 26.