Practice Report | Dahlin exits early for 'maintenance' as Sabres prepare for back-to-back games

News and notes from Thursday's practice.

BR
By Justin Alpert
@BuffaloSabres Sabres.com

Rasmus Dahlin left practice early on Thursday at KeyBank Center due to what Sabres coach Lindy Ruff described as “maintenance.”

“I don’t believe it’ll affect him, but you never know until tomorrow,” Ruff said.

Dahlin has played all 22 of Buffalo’s games this season and ranks second on the team with 19 points.

Buffalo took the ice Thanksgiving morning in preparation for a weekend back-to-back set of games, which begins Friday afternoon at home versus the Canucks and concludes Saturday night at the Islanders.

Here’s more from Thursday’s practice.

News and notes

1. Buffalo practiced with the same forward lines seen Wednesday against Minnesota, while the defensemen cycled through various pairings amidst Dahlin’s absence.

2. Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen practiced in the starter’s net Thursday. He’s allowed two or fewer goals in seven of his last eight starts and has stopped 73 of 76 shots in three starts since returning from injury – good for a .961 save percentage.

One of those three goals allowed came from Kirill Kaprizov on Minnesota’s first-period, 4-on-1 rush. After that, with the Wild building offensive pressure, Luukkonen made several excellent saves to keep the game within reach.

3. Another excellent road team rolls into KeyBank Center on Friday. The Canucks are 8-2 on the road, with Wednesday’s loss in Pittsburgh snapping an eight-game road winning streak.

Expected starting goalie Kevin Lankinen has led the charge away from Rogers Arena, going 8-0-0 on the road with a .941 save percentage and 1.62 goals-against average.

“They’ve really been going well on the road,” Ruff said of the Canucks. “I think they’re a lot like us – some mobile defenseman, they’ve got a little bit of depth in their scoring and they defend hard. A [coach Rick] Tocchet team defends hard, and he’s done a good job with that team.”

Practice sound

Lindy Ruff addresses the media

Up next

The Sabres host the Canucks at KeyBank Center on Friday. Coverage on MSG begins at 2:30 p.m. with puck drop scheduled for 3.

