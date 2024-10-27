Practice Report | News and notes from Sunday's skate

Nicolas Aube-Kubel is expected to be in the lineup on Monday against the Florida Panthers, Sabres coach Lindy Ruff announced after practice at KeyBank Center on Sunday.

Aube-Kubel has been out since sustaining a lower-body injury against New Jersey on opening night. The winger spent Sunday’s practice on a line with Dylan Cozens and Jack Quinn.

"I don’t know if we’re convinced we’re going to use (the line against Florida) but that was what we wanted to see today,” Ruff said. “Speed, one of the strongest guys we have on the puck. Was really playing well coming out of his injury. It could be a look. The Panther team is hard, they’re heavy, physical. It could create a little bit more forecheck pressure for us.”

Aube-Kubel was signed to a one-year deal this summer with the intention of adding his phsyicality (159 hits last season), skating (his top speed ranked in the 94th percentile of NHL players), and experience (a Stanley Cup championship with Colorado in 2022) to the bottom of the Sabres' forward group.

He was a standout performer during training camp and the preseason, which he spent on a line with fellow newcomers Beck Malenstyn and Sam Lafferty.

“(I was) feeling great,” Aube-Kubel said last week. “Hopefully that injury doesn’t slow me down a little bit. That’s why I’ve got to take time to get back to 100 percent."

Here’s more from Sunday’s skate.