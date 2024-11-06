Practice Report | News and notes from Wednesday's skate

Mattias Samuelsson reflected on his start to the season.

Royal
By Jourdon LaBarber
@jourdonlabarber Sabres.com

Mattias Samuelsson said his focus remains on improving his play following the Buffalo Sabres’ practice at KeyBank Center on Wednesday.

Samuelsson was scratched along with Henri Jokiharju for the Sabres’ win over the Ottawa Senators on Tuesday. The two defensemen had played every game this season to that point.

Dennis Gilbert and Connor Clifton entered the lineup Tuesday in their place.

“It’s basically just a kick in the butt,” Samuelsson said. “I mean, if you asked me before I got scratched, I would have told you that I needed to be better anyways. So, it’s not like it was a secret beforehand. You could say (it’s) a little added motivation, but get back to work. I plan on playing in the NHL a long time. You’re gonna have your ups and downs, so I’m not too worried about it.”

Samuelsson missed the final three months of last season after having surgery to repair a shoulder injury. He’s averaged 16:52 of ice time through 12 games, including a team-leading 40:25 on the penalty kill.

Sabres coach Lindy Ruff said he met with both Samuelsson and Jokiharju on Tuesday to discuss ways to improve their games.

“I think just playing physical, being more direct, harder to play against, moving the puck quicker,” Samuelsson said. “I think I could be better in a lot of ways. Raise the standard in a lot of ways.”

In addition to returning from injury, Samuelsson has started the season adjusting to a new third-pair role. He averaged more than 20 minutes of ice time each of the past two seasons.

“It’s been a hard adjustment,” he said. “I think when you’re playing more minutes you don’t really think much out there. You kind of just get into a rhythm and play. When you play less, you find yourself thinking a lot, which can definitely be bad when you’re in your head a bit. It’s been an adjustment, for sure, but figuring it out every day.”

Here’s more from Wednesday’s practice.

Lines at practice

 

Forwards  
77 JJ Peterka72 Tage Thompson89 Alex Tuch
9 Zach Benson24 Dylan Cozens22 Jack Quinn
17 Jason Zucker71 Ryan McLeod12 Jordan Greenway
29 Beck Malenstyn 19 Peyton Krebs81 Sam Lafferty / 96 Nicolas Aube-Kubel
Defensemen Goalies
4 Bowen Byram26 Rasmus Dahlin1 Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen
25 Owen Power78 Jacob Bryson27 Devon Levi
8 Dennis Gilbert75 Connor Clifton 
23 Mattias Samuelsson10 Henri Jokiharju 
 
 
 

News and notes

1. The Sabres held a 37-35 advantage in his on Tuesday, becoming just the fourth team to outhit the Senators in a game this season.

Ruff spoke about the importance of that physicality after practice.

"I think the play sends a message that we’re going to be hard to play against," Ruff said. "We’ve talked about physicality to be an element to start the game with that gets you into the game. It gives you a good first period. You get physically, emotionally engaged in the game. That (mentality of), ‘OK, I’m going to come in and battle you. I’m going to win the battle I’m going to cut you off. I’m going to make it hard for you to get up ice.’

"Some of the hits and some of the bumps aren’t devastating, but it’s stuff that gets you involved in the game."

2. Ruff also commented on the increased opportunity for Sam Lafferty, who skated a season-high 14:16 in the win over Ottawa.

"His speed has really been noticeable," Ruff said. "I think his down-low cutbacks and evasiveness have been a lot better, probably two areas I’ve noticed the most."

3. The ice time for the Sabres forwards against the Senators ranged from 10:14 (Zach Benson) to 16:21 (Tage Thompson), the result of a concerted effort to roll four lines.

"To me, it looks like (with) a little bit more of a four-line approach, our energy is higher, more guys stay involved," Ruff said. "We seem to play better. The numbers kind of say the same thing, too."

Practice sound

Mattias Samuelsson addresses the media

Lindy Ruff addresses the media

Up next

The Sabres play the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden on Thursday. Coverage on MSG begins at 6:30 p.m. with puck drop scheduled for 7.

News Feed

'No one's going to back down' | Sabres set tone early in win over Senators

At the Horn | Sabres 5 - Senators 1

Sabres vs. Senators | How to watch, lineup notes, and storylines

Practice Report | News and notes from Monday's skate

Special teams the difference in loss to Red Wings

At the Horn | Red Wings 2 - Sabres 1

Sabres vs. Red Wings | How to watch, storylines, and lineup info

Zucker extends point streak with goal and assist in loss to Islanders

At the Horn |  Islanders 4 - Sabres 3

Sabres vs. Islanders | How to watch, storylines, and lineup info

Practice Report | Cozens moves to wing as Sabres tweak forward lines

Injuries and transactions | Sabres loan Kulich to Rochester

Sabres and Roswell Park to host Hockey Fights Cancer Night on Friday

Practice Report | Appert talks progress on power play

Sabres, Niagara University team up to offer Sabres Scholars program

Defensive miscues, penalties prove costly in loss to Panthers

At the Horn | Panthers 5 - Sabres 2

Sabres vs. Panthers | How to watch, lineup notes, and storylines