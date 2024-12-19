Practice Report | Greenway to undergo surgery

After Jordan Greenway missed Tuesday's game in Montreal and Thursday’s practice at KeyBank Center, Sabres coach Lindy Ruff announced that the forward will undergo surgery for his middle-body injury and miss a “significant amount of time.”

Greenway recently missed 10 games with the middle-body issue, which also held him out of last Friday’s practice.

Ruff expects Greenway to return this season, but in the meantime, Buffalo will sorely miss the 6-foot-6 winger.

“He is part of the heavy game,” Ruff said. “You go to the physicality, the defending part of the game, he is the one guy that has been rock solid for us in that category.

“You look at some of those games where it got heavy, he was the one guy that kind of stood out … he’s a big man, physically, 240 pounds or whatever he is, can physically dominate people.”

That physicality has helped make Greenway, with 58:49 of shorthanded ice time this season, one of the Sabres’ most crucial penalty-killing forwards, and his absence was felt Tuesday as Montreal went 3-for-6 on the power play.

"Spent most of the day yesterday trying to regroup that," Ruff said of his penalty kill. "He would’ve been the guy that would’ve been out there in those scenarios. It was 5-on-3, he was the guy we were putting on the ice most times. So you've got to regroup. You've got to have other people step up."

In four games after his initial return from injury, Greenway tallied one assist, four shots on goal and 14 hits, which ranked second behind Beck Malenstyn’s 16 during that span.

Here’s more from Thursday’s practice.