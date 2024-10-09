Practice Report | Lineup news and injury updates ahead of the home opener

JJ Peterka and Zach Benson were back on the ice for practice with the Buffalo Sabres at KeyBank Center on Wednesday, the first session for both forwards since they sustained injuries during the team’s NHL Global Series games in Prague, Czechia last week.

Benson played through a lower-body injury during the season opener on Friday but sat out the following game on Saturday. Peterka sustained a concussion during the latter game, the product of an open-ice hit from Devils defenseman Brenden Dillon.

Neither player has been ruled out for Thursday’s home opener against the Los Angeles Kings. Sabres coach Lindy Ruff said their status for the game will be determined in the morning based on how both players respond to the practice.

“I talked to both guys post-practice,” Ruff said. “Both feel good. That doesn’t mean they’re going to be good an hour from now or after they take their boots off or they get their treatment.”

Peterka and Benson both returned to their usual places in the lineup – Peterka alongside Tage Thompson and Alex Tuch, Benson alongside Dylan Cozens and Jack Quinn. The two forwards also skated together on the second power-play unit.

Here’s more from Wednesday’s practice: