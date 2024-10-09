Practice Report | Lineup news and injury updates ahead of the home opener

JJ Peterka and Zach Benson were back on the ice Wednesday.

Practice
By Noah Monroe
@BuffaloSabres Sabres.com

JJ Peterka and Zach Benson were back on the ice for practice with the Buffalo Sabres at KeyBank Center on Wednesday, the first session for both forwards since they sustained injuries during the team’s NHL Global Series games in Prague, Czechia last week.

Benson played through a lower-body injury during the season opener on Friday but sat out the following game on Saturday. Peterka sustained a concussion during the latter game, the product of an open-ice hit from Devils defenseman Brenden Dillon.

Neither player has been ruled out for Thursday’s home opener against the Los Angeles Kings. Sabres coach Lindy Ruff said their status for the game will be determined in the morning based on how both players respond to the practice.

“I talked to both guys post-practice,” Ruff said. “Both feel good. That doesn’t mean they’re going to be good an hour from now or after they take their boots off or they get their treatment.”

Peterka and Benson both returned to their usual places in the lineup – Peterka alongside Tage Thompson and Alex Tuch, Benson alongside Dylan Cozens and Jack Quinn. The two forwards also skated together on the second power-play unit.

Here’s more from Wednesday’s practice:

1. Peterka was asked about the hit from Dillon, which was initially ruled a major penalty on the ice but reduced to an interference minor following a video review.

“Personally, I think it was pretty late,” Peterka said. “I just didn’t expect it coming.”

JJ Peterka addresses the media

2. Here’s how the group lined up with Peterka and Benson back in the mix:

Lines and pairs - Oct. 9, 2024

Forwards
77 JJ Peterka72 Tage Thompson89 Alex Tuch
9 Zach Benson / 20 Jiri Kulich24 Dylan Cozens22 Jack Quinn
12 Jordan Greenway71 Ryan McLeod17 Jason Zucker
29 Beck Malenstyn19 Peyton Krebs 81 Sam Lafferty
DefensemenGoalies
26 Rasmus Dahlin10 Henri Jokiharju1 Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen
4 Bowen Byram25 Owen Power27 Devon Levi
23 Mattias Samuelsson75 Connor Clifton
78 Jacob Bryson8 Dennis Gilbert

3. The Sabres emphasized the power play again after dedicating a large portion of their hour-long practice to it on Tuesday. Here’s how the units shaped up with the inclusion of Benson and Peterka:

Power-play units - Oct. 9, 2024

Unit 1
 
 
 
17 Jason Zucker
 
72 Tage Thompson
24 Dylan Cozens
25 Owen Power
 
26 Rasmus Dahlin
 
Unit 2
 
 
 
89 Alex Tuch
 
22 Jack Quinn
9 Zach Benson / 20 Jiri Kulich
77 JJ Peterka
 
4 Bowen Byram
 

“I think both units have a chance to be the type of unit that can score goals for you,” Ruff said.

4. The Sabres play their home opener at 7 p.m. on Thursday. Find more information on the night, which begins with a Party in the Plaza and arrivals on the Blue and Gold Carpet at 3:45 p.m., here.

News Feed

Revamped concessions, KeyBank Center upgrades to debut with Thursday’s Home Opener

Injuries and transactions | Benson, Peterka return to practice

Practice Report | Sabres return home with focus on power-play improvement

'You have to move on' | Sabres return home following loss to Devils

At the Horn | Devils 3 - Sabres 1

Sabres vs. Devils | How to watch, storylines, and more

Early chances make the difference in season-opening loss to Devils

At the Horn | Devils 4 - Sabres 1

Sabres loan Johnson to Rochester (AHL)

How the Sabres selected their goal song for the NHL Global Series in Prague

Sabres vs. Devils | How to watch, storylines, and projected lineup

'We've checked all the boxes' | Sights and sounds from the Sabres' final practice in Prague

Home Opener celebration to include Party in the Plaza, rally at BFLO Store, and more

Dunne, Jobst, Murray, Poolman, Rathbone and Sandstrom clear waivers

Day 12 Notebook | Catching up with Sam Lafferty and more notes from Prague

Buffalo Sabres loan 10 to Rochester, release 9 from PTO, assign 1 to junior

Q&A | Ales Kotalik talks love for Buffalo, '05-'06 and more

At the Horn | Sabres 4 - Red Wings 3 (OT)