Practice Report | Rosen joins Sabres ahead of California trip

News and notes from Tuesday's skate in Los Angeles.

By Jourdon LaBarber
EL SEGUNDO, Calif. – Isak Rosen jumped at the opportunity when he received an invite from Rasmus Dahlin to join members of the Buffalo Sabres for an offseason camp in Switzerland this past summer.

Rosen took part in 10 days of intense skates and off-ice workouts with a group that included fellow first-round pick Jiri Kulich as well as Dahlin, goaltender Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen, forward JJ Peterka, and defensemen Henri Jokiharju, Mattias Samuelsson, and Owen Power, among others.

“It meant a lot when the captain reaches out and wants you there,” Rosen recalled. “It was really fun to bond with the guys in Switzerland this summer and get more comfortable with the guys.”

Rosen was back with his Sabres teammates, including Kulich, for practice at the Toyota Sports Complex on Tuesday. The Sabres recalled the 21-year-old forward from Rochester in advance of their three-game road trip through California, which opens Wednesday night against the Los Angeles Kings.

The winger practiced primarily on a line with Dylan Cozens and Zach Benson. Whether he plays against the Kings could be determined by the statuses of Tage Thompson and Alex Tuch, both of whom will be evaluated again Wednesday morning.

Rosen leads the Amerks with 13 points (4+9) in 14 games this season, well ahead of his team-leading pace from 2022-23 (50 points in 67 games). He entered the year focused on building on the two-way game he developed last season, when former Rochester coach (and current Sabres assistant) Seth Appert trusted Rosen as one of the team’s top defensive forwards.

“I think it’s important for me if I want to take the next step and take a jersey here (in Buffalo),” Rosen said. “It’s important to have a two-way game. I know I can play offensively, but I added a lot to my defensive play last year. I think that’s good for me.”

Rosen also returned with the hindsight of experience, having played seven NHL games with the Sabres last season.

“You’re trying to learn from it and be more ready,” he said.

Here’s more from Tuesday’s practice.

Tuesday's practice lines

The Sabres practiced with various line cominbations on Tuesday. Here's how the group lined up during the latter half of the session:

 

Forwards  
77 JJ Peterka72 Tage Thompson89 Alex Tuch / 20 Jiri Kulich
9 Zach Benson24 Dylan Cozens63 Isak Rosen
17 Jason Zucker71 Ryan McLeod22 Jack Quinn
29 Beck Malenstyn 19 Peyton Krebs96 Nicolas Aube-Kubel / 81 Sam Lafferty
Defensemen Goalies
4 Bowen Byram26 Rasmus Dahlin1 Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen
25 Owen Power78 Jacob Bryson 47 James Reimer
8 Dennis Gilbert10 Henri Jokiharju 
  75 Connor Clifton 
 
 
 

News and notes

1. Tuch was back on the ice with the team after missing practice on Monday. Thompson (lower body) practiced for the second consecutive day.

Sabres coach Lindy Ruff will provide updates on the two players when he meets with the media following the team’s morning skate on Wednesday.

2. The Sabres practiced the power play without Thompson, who has missed the last two games due to his injury. Here’s how the units lined up:

Practice power-play units - November 19, 2024

Unit 1
 
 
 
17 Jason Zucker
 
24 Dylan Cozens
89 Alex Tuch
77 JJ Peterka
 
26 Rasmus Dahlin
 
Unit 2
 
 
 
9 Zach Benson
 
4 Bowen Byram
22 Jack Quinn
20 Jiri Kulich
 
25 Owen Power
 

Practice sound

Isak Rosén addresses the media

Up next

The Sabres visit the Kings at Crypto.com Arena on Thursday. Coverage on MSG begins at 10 p.m. with puck drop scheduled for 10:30.

