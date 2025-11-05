More confident than ever, Sabres' Kozak nears return to lineup

Much-needed reinforcements are on the way for the Buffalo Sabres’ injury-depleted forward group.
Tyson Kozak, who suffered a lower-body injury in the Oct. 24 win versus Toronto, was a full participant in Wednesday’s practice at KeyBank Center. He could be activated off injured reserve for Thursday’s game against St. Louis, per coach Lindy Ruff.
The second-year center was playing some of the best hockey of his young career before the injury, having scored a goal in back-to-back games while continuing his rock-solid defensive work.
“It definitely sucks, but those things happen,” he said. “Pretty much everybody goes through it, so I just try to stay positive. Luckily, it wasn’t going to be a long-term thing, so I knew I was gonna be back relatively quickly. It’s good to be back with everybody.”