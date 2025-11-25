Notable numbers from a quarter-season of Sabres hockey

Believe it or not, the Buffalo Sabres have already passed the quarter mark of the 2025-26 season.

Twenty-two games into their schedule, they’ve already dealt with a lot: injuries, goaltending conversations, up-and-down special teams, offensive explosions, hot stretches and losing streaks, home-ice dominance and road struggles, and more.

Through it all, the Sabres remain right in the thick of the crowded Eastern Conference playoff race, and they believe their best hockey is still ahead of them. Here are some numbers that have defined Buffalo’s season to date.

All rankings are through the games of Monday, Nov. 24.