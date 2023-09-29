News Feed

Camp Notebook | Sabres ready to enter final stages of training camp

Notes from Friday’s practice at KeyBank Center.

buf_practicebiro_09292023
By Katelyn Kardaman
@katelynkardaman Sabres.com

Looking ahead to the next phase of training camp, the Buffalo Sabres held two separate practices on Friday as coach Don Granato prepares to trim his roster down, with the Rochester Americans opening their 2023 training camp on Monday.

Buffalo’s first practice group included NHL veterans along with young players competing to make the jump. The second group was a mix of young players and veterans on AHL contracts with Rochester.

Zach Benson, Brandon Biro, Jiri Kulich, Brett Murray, Isak Rosen, Lukas Rousek, Joseph Cecconi, and Jeremy Davies all skated with the NHL group, which Granato says will “primarily” be the group moving forward. 

“When we get down to a smaller group next week, and it’s going to be one practice group, that’ll be refreshing to say the least, from a workload standpoint,” Granato said following practice.

Don Granato addresses the media

With a number of young players expected to stick around a little longer at training camp, it is a testament to their hard work and growth.

Biro, who leads the Sabres in preseason points with three (1+2), has earned praise from Granato over the past week.

“He’s slippery but he’s got a lot of hockey sense and he’s got a lot of skill. He can play with top players, they enjoy playing with him, alongside him because of that. He has progressed in our organization,” Granato said.

“I’ve obviously watched him the last couple years in Rochester. We had him up for a game a year ago. He’s another guy that fits the mold we want, hungry players that work to get better every day. He’s improving as a result.”

The 25-year-old had a career year with the Amerks last season, despite ending his season early with a lower-body injury. Voted the Most Valuable Player in 2022-23 by his teammates, Biro tallied 51 points (16+35) in 49 games and represented Rochester at the AHL All-Star Classic last February.

Biro, among others, will now compete for a limited number of roster spots.

“We have a lot of decisions getting more and more difficult by day with the younger guys in limited spots,” Granato said in Pittsburgh. “That’s the gist of the difficult decisions, is we have so many returning players that have shown that progress toward obviously our goal in winning more hockey games.”

Here are more notes from Friday’s practice at KeyBank Center.

1. Here’s how the Group 1 forwards lined up in practice.

53 Jeff Skinner – 72 Tage Thompson – 9 Zach Benson

12 Jordan Greenway – 37 Casey Mittelstadt – 89 Alex Tuch

77 JJ Peterka – 24 Dylan Cozens – 71 Victor Olofsson

28 Zemgus Girgensons – 19 Peyton Krebs – 21 Kyle Okposo

15 Brandon Biro – 17 Tyson Jost – 13 Lukas Rousek

81 Brett Murray – 20 Jiri Kulich – 63 Isak Rosen

2. Newcomers Erik Johnson and Connor Clifton have yet to appear in an exhibition game this camp. Granato said this has allowed the defensemen to focus on learning a new system since they are NHL veterans with years of training camp experience under their belts and know what it takes to get ready for the season.

“They’re acclimating to new teammates and a new system. And the number of reps you get of system motions and movements in practice far exceeds what you’re going to get in a game,” Granato said. “The mobility and agility that go with it, the timing with teammates. You’re just going to get tons more reps in practice, and they’ve liked the practice."

3. Devon Levi will start in the crease against Columbus on Saturday and is expected to play the full game, Granato announced after practice.

“Moving forward, we will probably opt to full games now, increase the workload,” Granato said. “We gave guys two periods, again, to manage workload initially and build, so that’ll be what we look at as we move forward.”

4. The Sabres host the Blue Jackets at 3 p.m. on Saturday. Tickets for the game are available here.

The game will be streamed live on Sabres.com and on WGR 550 with Dan Dunleavy and Rob Ray on the call.