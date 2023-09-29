Camp Notebook | Sabres ready to enter final stages of training camp

Looking ahead to the next phase of training camp, the Buffalo Sabres held two separate practices on Friday as coach Don Granato prepares to trim his roster down, with the Rochester Americans opening their 2023 training camp on Monday.
Buffalo’s first practice group included NHL veterans along with young players competing to make the jump. The second group was a mix of young players and veterans on AHL contracts with Rochester.
Zach Benson, Brandon Biro, Jiri Kulich, Brett Murray, Isak Rosen, Lukas Rousek, Joseph Cecconi, and Jeremy Davies all skated with the NHL group, which Granato says will “primarily” be the group moving forward.
“When we get down to a smaller group next week, and it’s going to be one practice group, that’ll be refreshing to say the least, from a workload standpoint,” Granato said following practice.