Camp Notebook | Sabres ready to enter final stages of training camp

With a number of young players expected to stick around a little longer at training camp, it is a testament to their hard work and growth.

Biro, who leads the Sabres in preseason points with three (1+2), has earned praise from Granato over the past week.

“He’s slippery but he’s got a lot of hockey sense and he’s got a lot of skill. He can play with top players, they enjoy playing with him, alongside him because of that. He has progressed in our organization,” Granato said.

“I’ve obviously watched him the last couple years in Rochester. We had him up for a game a year ago. He’s another guy that fits the mold we want, hungry players that work to get better every day. He’s improving as a result.”

The 25-year-old had a career year with the Amerks last season, despite ending his season early with a lower-body injury. Voted the Most Valuable Player in 2022-23 by his teammates, Biro tallied 51 points (16+35) in 49 games and represented Rochester at the AHL All-Star Classic last February.

Biro, among others, will now compete for a limited number of roster spots.

“We have a lot of decisions getting more and more difficult by day with the younger guys in limited spots,” Granato said in Pittsburgh. “That’s the gist of the difficult decisions, is we have so many returning players that have shown that progress toward obviously our goal in winning more hockey games.”

Here are more notes from Friday’s practice at KeyBank Center.