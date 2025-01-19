Practice Report | McLeod's IR stint expected to be short-term 

SEATTLE – Ryan McLeod’s absence from the Buffalo Sabres' lineup is expected to be short-term, coach Lindy Ruff said following practice at Climate Pledge Arena on Sunday.

McLeod was placed on injured reserve on Saturday and is required to miss a minimum of seven days from his most recent game played, which was Friday night against Pittsburgh. His upper-body injury stems from a hit that occurred in practice on Thursday.

“I know we got him on IR, but expect him back by the end of the week,” Ruff said.

The Sabres utilized McLeod’s open roster spot by recalling goaltender Devon Levi, who joined the team for practice in Seattle. Levi practiced in the visitor’s net while Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen and James Reimer split repetitions at the other end.

Ruff said Luukkonen, who has started the last five games, is dealing with nagging ailments – stemming at least partially from a collision with Evgeni Malkin during the loss to Pittsburgh on Friday.

“UPL will be good,” Ruff said. “It might not be tomorrow.”

Buffalo opens its four-game road trip against Seattle on Monday afternoon.

Here’s more from Friday’s practice.