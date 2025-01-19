Practice Report | McLeod's IR stint expected to be short-term 

Notes from Sunday's practice in Seattle.

20250119 Practice
By Jourdon LaBarber
@jourdonlabarber Sabres.com

SEATTLE – Ryan McLeod’s absence from the Buffalo Sabres' lineup is expected to be short-term, coach Lindy Ruff said following practice at Climate Pledge Arena on Sunday.

McLeod was placed on injured reserve on Saturday and is required to miss a minimum of seven days from his most recent game played, which was Friday night against Pittsburgh. His upper-body injury stems from a hit that occurred in practice on Thursday.

“I know we got him on IR, but expect him back by the end of the week,” Ruff said.

The Sabres utilized McLeod’s open roster spot by recalling goaltender Devon Levi, who joined the team for practice in Seattle. Levi practiced in the visitor’s net while Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen and James Reimer split repetitions at the other end.

Ruff said Luukkonen, who has started the last five games, is dealing with nagging ailments – stemming at least partially from a collision with Evgeni Malkin during the loss to Pittsburgh on Friday.

“UPL will be good,” Ruff said. “It might not be tomorrow.”

Buffalo opens its four-game road trip against Seattle on Monday afternoon.

Here’s more from Friday’s practice.

Sunday's practice lines

Forwards
17 Jason Zucker20 Jiri Kulich72 Tage Thompson
77 JJ Peterka24 Dylan Cozens89 Alex Tuch
9 Zach Benson19 Peyton Krebs22 Jack Quinn
29 Beck Malenstyn48 Tyson Kozak / 81 Sam Lafferty96 Nicolas Aube-Kubel
DefensemenGoalies
26 Rasmus Dahlin4 Bowen Byram1 Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen
23 Mattias Samuelsson25 Owen Power27 Devon Levi
78 Jacob Bryson75 Connor Clifton 47 James Reimer
8 Dennis Gilbert10 Henri Jokiharju

News and notes

1. McLeod had spent the last four games in an elevated role due to the absence of Jiri Kulich, who was out with a lower-body injury. Kulich was a full participant in practice on Sunday, assuming McLeod’s spot at center between Jason Zucker and Tage Thompson.

Kulich has nine points (7+2) this season, seven of which had come in the 14 games prior to his injury.

“I think Jiri has really played well and has really skated well, broke the puck well out of his own zone,” Ruff said. “And now he’s finding people around him. It’s a little bit like playing with McLeod, a guy with real good speed and he’s been defending well.”

2. Levi is 12-3-2 with a .913 save percentage with Rochester this season. He was named to the AHL All-Star Classic along with fellow Sabres prospect Isak Rosen on Jan. 8.

“Young goaltenders need games, and he’s got a lot of games,” Ruff said. “He’s played very well for their club. Get another look at him here and go from there.”

Lindy Ruff addresses the media

Up next

The Sabres visit the Kraken on Monday afternoon. Coverage on MSG begins at 3:30 p.m. with puck drop scheduled for 4.

News Feed

Injuries and transactions | Latest roster moves

Missed opportunities sting Sabres in loss to Penguins

At the Horn | Penguins 5 - Sabres 2

Sabres vs. Penguins | How to watch, lineup notes, and storylines

Practice Report | 6-on-5 defense remains the focal point

'We found a way' | McLeod completes hat trick as Sabres weather late push to beat Hurricanes

At the Horn | Sabres 4 - Hurricanes 2

Sabres announce winner of 2025 J. Michael Duffett Memorial Award

Sabres to host Road Crew event in Fort Lauderdale on March 7

NHL announces Buffalo Sabres Quarter-Century Teams

Sabres vs. Hurricanes | How to watch, lineup notes, and storylines

Practice Report | PP1 getting it done

Zucker drawing rave reviews during 1st season with Sabres

Practice Report | Samuelsson returns to the ice

Sabres unable to hold onto early lead in loss to Kraken

At the Horn | Kraken 6 - Sabres 2

Sabres vs. Kraken | How to watch, lineup notes, and storylines

Prospects Update | Ziemer returns to role as 'Mr. Consistent' with Minnesota after capturing World Juniors gold