Practice Report | Sabres finding their rhythm ahead of homestand

As the Buffalo Sabres prepare to open a four-game homestand at KeyBank Center on Tuesday, the group is focused on finding its rhythm offensively.

In Saturday’s game against the New York Islanders, that rhythm and cohesiveness began to emerge as the game went on and was apparent in some lines more than others.

The Sabres’ line consisting of Casey Mittelstadt, Jordan Greenway, and Zach Benson combined for both of Buffalo’s goals in New York while the other lines generated chances but were unable to get on the board.

“We looked more like ourselves and more in sync as a group of five on the ice,” Granato said. “The Mittelstadt line was a perfect example of that. The Thompson, Tuch, Skinner line still, as an example, they haven’t quite found that yet. But we know when they do, it’s going to be impressive.

“But, yes, it was Game 2. There’s a foundation of some things when you have that many returning players there that you can really start building on more. I thought once our guys start feeling like themselves, it’s exciting as a coach. It’s a sign that we’re moving in the right direction. Based on that, the direction can accelerate at a better pace than it did maybe a year ago.”