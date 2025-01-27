Practice Report | Finishing at 6-on-5

Notes from Monday's practice at LECOM Harborcenter.

Royal
By Justin Alpert
@BuffaloSabres Sabres.com

In their last two losses, Thursday at Calgary and Saturday at Edmonton, the Buffalo Sabres pulled their goaltender when trailing by one goal but were unable to tie the game.

So, Monday at LECOM Harborcenter, the Sabres spent a chunk of their ice time practicing 6-on-5 situations.

They’ve done so in recent weeks, primarily to condition the five-man defensive unit to handle late-game pressure. But these recent third-period outcomes have emphasized the need for offensive work at 6-on-5, as well. After practice, Sabres coach Lindy Ruff identified the areas needing improvement.

“More pucks at the net," he said. "I think we’re looking for the best play. Some of our 6-on-5 goals have been getting the puck around the front of the net with people there and outnumbering them.”

Jan. 20 in Seattle, for example, Dylan Cozens’ wide-angle shot led to a net-front scramble; Alex Tuch found the loose puck in the crease and scored, narrowing Buffalo’s deficit to 5-4.

“The biggest key has to be recovering pucks – when you shoot the puck, making sure we have enough guys there to recover it,” Cozens said. “And have bodies around the net to jam home a greasy one.”

The Sabres’ seven 6-on-5 goals scored this season rank third in the NHL, but so do their 15 6-on-5 goals allowed. On Saturday, Leon Draisaitl missed the net on what would have been No. 16.

“We raced in to get a puck, but three guys raced in on the same place, and you give up a 2-on-1 that should be in the empty net,” Ruff said.

Here’s more from Monday’s practice.

Monday's practice lines

Forwards
77 JJ Peterka20 Jiri Kulich72 Tage Thompson
17 Jason Zucker24 Dylan Cozens89 Alex Tuch
9 Zach Benson71 Ryan McLeod22 Jack Quinn 
29 Beck Malenstyn19 Peyton Krebs81 Sam Lafferty / 96 Nicolas Aube-Kubel
DefensemenGoalies
4 Bowen Byram26 Rasmus Dahlin1 Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen
23 Mattias Samuelsson25 Owen Power 47 James Reimer
78 Jacob Bryson10 Henri Jokiharju
 8 Dennis Gilbert75 Connor Clifton

News and notes

1. The Sabres placed forward Nicolas Aube-Kubel on waivers following practice.

2. Ruff provided an update on forward Jordan Greenway, who's been out since Dec. 15 after undergoing surgery for a middle-body injury.

"He's doing good. He's been skating again – skated this morning," Ruff said. "... With the reports I'm getting, I anticipate him getting back into practice in the near future for us. That would be the first step of getting closer to the lineup. I think we're closing in on that."

2. Ryan McLeod practiced on a line with Zach Benson and Jack Quinn; that trio has played just 3:36 together at 5-on-5 this season.

Saturday, in his return from injured reserve, McLeod split time between the fourth line – with Beck Malenstyn and Sam Lafferty – and the third – with Quinn and Peyton Krebs.

With McLeod on the ice at 5-on-5, the Sabres led 19-13 in shot attempts and 10-7 in shots on goal. His compatability up and down the lineup has been an asset for Buffalo, especially in recent weeks.

Up next

The Sabres begin a four-game homestand Tuesday against the Boston Bruins. Tickets are available here.

Coverage on MSG begins at 6:30 p.m. with puck drop scheduled for 7.

