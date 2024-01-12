Greenway's switch to center, leadership on penalty kill helped fuel win over Senators

The final shift was a microcosm of the impact Greenway had on the win over the Senators and has had on the Sabres this season. He was both vocal and physical at a time when the Sabres were shorthanded, with the Senators having pulled their goaltender for an extra attacker.

Greenway finished the game having led Sabres forwards with 19:38 of ice time – a distinction he also earned in their previous two victories in Montreal and Pittsburgh, both of which he played battling an illness. He played 5:10 shorthanded, a key cog for a Sabres penalty kill that went 4-for-4.

This night added a new wrinkle – a position switch to center on a line with Zach Benson and Kyle Okposo. Greenway had not played center since his junior year at Boston University, but Granato saw elements in the forward’s game that suggested he would be up to the task.

“Wingers have to pick up a centerman’s responsibilities,” Granato explained. “… He might not have played the position, but I’ve watched him pick up those responsibilities without any effort whatsoever and stress. There’s no stress to it. No anxiety that he carries.”

Greenway’s ability to pick up those responsibilities is a testament to the various qualities that have made him one of the NHL’s most effective penalty killers this season, which also happens to be his first season with substantial shorthanded ice time: communication, preparation, and defensive commitment among them.

Greenway, despite having missed 12 games this season, ranks 20th among NHL forwards in shorthanded ice time at 92:01 and has been on the ice for just eight goals against. That averages out to 5.22 goals against per 60 minutes, the second-lowest mark among those 20 forwards (according to Natural Stat Trick).

Dylan Cozens has partnered with Greenway on the penalty kill of late, and Granato has seen marked improvement from Cozens in that area as a result. Cozens himself lauded Greenway’s communication and hockey sense as traits that have helped him.

“He’s a take-charge leader in preparation,” Granato said. “We’ll sit in the video room and go over it before the game. He talks and sends the right messages, and he commands when he’s on the ice. You can hear him in the stands talking to the three other penalty killers and informing them on the situation. So very, very high situational awareness through experience in that realm of penalty kill.”

The leadership element is an evolution of the player Granato described when the Sabres acquired Greenway at last season’s trade deadline. Granato, having coached Greenway as a teenager at the U.S. National Team Development Program, spoke of a smiling, positive demeanor off the ice.

“He’s always been influencing others in a positive way,” Granato said. “But his leadership, his confidence in what he’s doing has grown tremendously as he’s learned the game. He’s gained experience and hindsight and he’s gone through situations over and over through his career that now is very comfortable in and comfortable sharing with others.”

Here’s more from Friday’s practice at KeyBank Center.