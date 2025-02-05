Practice Report | Wilford breaks down defensemen’s rush play

A red-hot first line has led the Buffalo Sabres to a 5-2-0 record since Jan. 21. During that span, the team’s leading goal scorers are Tage Thompson with six, JJ Peterka with five and Jiri Kulich with four. Speed, passing chemistry and shooting ability have made the line a lethal combination on the rush.

Following Wednesday’s practice at KeyBank Center, assistant coach Marty Wilford broke down the versatile roles Sabres defensemen have played in that high-flying rush offense of late.

Sabres defensemen have combined for 23 points (2+21) in this seven-game span and rank sixth in the NHL with 123 points this season. Among the league leaders in even-strength points by defensemen, Power (27) is tied for for sixth, while Dahlin and Bowen Byram (25 each) are tied for ninth.

Jan. 28 versus Boston, Thompson capped off his seventh career hat trick on a perfectly executed give-and-go play with Rasmus Dahlin. Upon exiting the defensive zone, Thompson passed to Rasmus Dahlin on the right wall near the offensive blue line and sped through center ice. Thompson collected the return pass in stride, entered the zone and beat Jeremy Swayman from the right faceoff dot.