With reinforcements on the way at forward, Ostlund shines in win over Oilers

With reinforcements on the way at forward – Josh Norris (upper body) and Jason Zucker (illness) both joined the team for its morning skate on Monday, a significant step in their recoveries – the Sabres’ depth shined against a talented Oilers team.

Along with Ostlund’s two goals, Malenstyn scored his first of the season on a deflection and Bowen Byram added his third from the back end. Colten Ellis, another rookie, started in goal for the third time in the last four games and made 32 saves for the victory.

Buffalo’s star players also contributed, with Tage Thompson sending a puck from his own end into an empty net to extend his goal-scoring streak to three games and Rasmus Dahlin tallying a pair of assists for the second straight contest.

But the star of the night was Ostlund, a first-round pick in 2022 whose first cup of coffee in the NHL came this past April. Ostlund was held scoreless in eight games with the Sabres to end the 2024-25 season, but his two-way play was enough to make an impression (as was his subsequent playoff performance in the AHL with Rochester).

The rash of injuries to Buffalo’s forward group – with five opening-night players currently out due to injury or illness – has opened the door for Ostlund and fellow first-round pick Isak Rosen to play key roles for Buffalo, including on the top power-play unit with Thompson and Dahlin.

Ostlund has manned the net-front role on that unit of late – his first time ever in that position. He was standing with his back turned to the goaltender during the final minute of the first period when he caught a pass from Rosen, pulled the puck to his forehand, and buried a close-range shot to give the Sabres a 1-0 lead.