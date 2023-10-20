Levi, Benson considered day to day with lower-body injuries

Buffalo Sabres goaltender Devon Levi and forward Zach Benson did not practice Friday and are both considered day to day with lower-body injuries, the team announced.

Levi has started all four of Buffalo’s games this season, including a 32-save performance against Calgary on Thursday. Benson has also appeared in all four games and has two assists after making the opening night roster on the strength of a productive preseason.

The Sabres open a stretch of three games in four nights at home against the New York Islanders on Saturday.

Here are more notes from Friday’s practice at LECOM Harborcenter.