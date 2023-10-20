Levi, Benson considered day to day with lower-body injuries

News Feed

buffalo sabres what to expect on back in black and red night saturday october 21 goatheads third jerseys

What to expect on Back in Black and Red Night this Saturday
buffalo sabres calgary flames game recap october 19 2023 erik johnson tage thompson don granato

Johnson tallies first goal as a Sabre in loss to Calgary
buffalo sabres calgary flames recap highlights rasmus dahlin devon levi

At the Horn | Flames 4 - Sabres 3
buffalo sabres craig anderson to serve as hockey liaison kevyn adams 

Anderson to serve as hockey liaison for Sabres organization
buffalo sabres calgary flames game preview lineup devon levi mattias samuelsson

Game Preview | 5 things to know ahead of Sabres vs. Flames
buffalo sabres practice report october 18 2023 tyson jost don granato penalty kill dylan cozens

Practice Report | Jost makes immediate impact in season debut 
buffalo sabres announce lawley insurance official parntner keybank center suite level

Sabres partner with Lawley Insurance as Official Insurance Broker
buffalo sabres tampa bay lightning recap highlights dylan cozens overtime goal

Cozens scores in OT to clinch Sabres' 1st win of new season
buffalo sabres vs tampa bay lightning game recap october 17 2023

At the Horn | Sabres open homestand with OT win over Lightning
buffalo sabres vs tampa bay lightning game preview october 17 2023 tyson jost peyton krebs don granato

Sabres vs. Lightning | 5 things to know before Tuesday's game
buffalo sabres practice report october 16 2023 don granato zach benson jeff skinner alex tuch tage thompson

Practice Report | Sabres finding their rhythm ahead of homestand
buffalo sabres sharpen up top headlines october 16 2023 homestand black and red jerseys

Sharpen Up | Sabres kick off 4-game homestand Tuesday vs. Lightning
buffalo sabres new york islanders game recap october 14 2023 

Benson tallies first NHL points as Sabres fall to Islanders 
buffalo sabres new york islanders game preview lineup starting goaltender

Sabres at Islanders | 5 things to know ahead of Saturday's game
buffalo sabres practice report keybank center october 13 2023 jordan greenway 

Greenway feeling healthy, confident as season kicks off
buffalo sabres new york rangers game recap october 12 2023

Peterka scores lone goal in Sabres’ season-opening loss to Rangers 
buffalo sabres new york rangers game preview october 12 2023 season opener owen power rasmus dahlin

Sabres vs. Rangers | 5 things to know ahead of the season opener
buffalo sabres tage thompson letter to buffalo 2023-24 season opener

Dear Buffalo | A letter from Tage Thompson 

Levi, Benson considered day to day with lower-body injuries

Notes from Friday's practice at LECOM Harborcenter.

20231020 Levi web
By Jourdon LaBarber
@jourdonlabarber Sabres.com

Buffalo Sabres goaltender Devon Levi and forward Zach Benson did not practice Friday and are both considered day to day with lower-body injuries, the team announced.  

Levi has started all four of Buffalo’s games this season, including a 32-save performance against Calgary on Thursday. Benson has also appeared in all four games and has two assists after making the opening night roster on the strength of a productive preseason.

The Sabres open a stretch of three games in four nights at home against the New York Islanders on Saturday. 

Here are more notes from Friday’s practice at LECOM Harborcenter.

1. The Sabres shuffled their forward lines for the session. Casey Mittelstadt centered Jeff Skinner and Alex Tuch while Dylan Cozens moved to the wing alongside Jordan Greenway and Tage Thompson.

Here’s how the group lined up in its entirety:

October 20
Forwards
Jordan Greenway
Tage Thompson
Dylan Cozens
Jeff Skinner
Casey Mittelstadt
Alex Tuch
JJ Peterka
Tyson Jost
Victor Olofsson
Zemgus Girgensons
Peyton Krebs
Kyle Okposo
Matt Savoie
Defensemen
Goalies
Rasmus Dahlin
Mattias Samuelsson
Eric Comrie
Owen Power
Henri Jokiharju
Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen
Connor Clifton
Erik Johnson
Jacob Bryson

2. Mittelstadt centered Skinner and Tuch after Thompson sustained an injury late last season. The Sabres outscored opponents 11-4 with the trio sharing the ice at 5-on-5.

3. Cozens addressed the team’s mentality following a 4-3 loss to the Flames on Thursday, which dropped their record to 1-3-0.

“I think we haven’t even come close to how good we can play and we’ve been in pretty much every game,” Cozens said. “That’s a positive way to look at things and know that once we get to our game and play the way we know we can play that we’re going to be a really good team in this league.

“And we know we’re going to be a really good team in this league. We just can’t get frustrated, can’t get too down on ourselves, and just got to look ahead to the next day.”

4. The Sabres practiced in black and red gear in preparation for Saturday, when they’ll wear their black alternate jerseys for the first time this season. The first 10,000 fans in attendance will receive a commemorative rally towel.

Secure your seats for the game here.

5. Coverage on Saturday begins at 6:30 p.m. on MSG. The puck drops at 7 on MSG and WGR 550.