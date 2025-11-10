'A day at a time' | Shorthanded Sabres look ahead to road trip

The team remains without Jason Zucker, too, as he continues to deal with illness. Like Kulich, Zucker last played Nov. 1 versus Washington – Buffalo’s most recent win.

“Real severe, viral, flu-like thing that he hasn’t been able to shake,” Ruff said. “Undergone a lot of tests and still isn’t doing that well.”

Zach Benson, meanwhile, missed another practice as he recovers from a lower-body injury. The team hasn’t yet decided if the winger will join them for the three-game road trip with stops in Utah, Colorado and Detroit.

So, for now, the Sabres will have to get by without Kulich, Zucker and Benson, who’ve combined for seven goals and 13 assists when healthy this season, as well as forwards Josh Norris (upper body) and Justin Danforth (lower body).

“The chips are down, and those are the times you have to be at your best,” said goaltender Alex Lyon. “You have to push through it and just can’t give yourself any excuses."