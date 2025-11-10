'A day at a time' | Shorthanded Sabres look ahead to road trip

Buffalo’s blue line, meanwhile, needs to fill in for captain Rasmus Dahlin, who took a leave of absence to attend to a personal matter in Sweden. The first game without him, Saturday in Carolina, saw guys like Mattias Samuelsson (23:35), Owen Power (22:08) and Conor Timmins (20:22) handle heavy workloads on the back end. Jacob Bryson entered the lineup and skated 13:22.
“Obviously a huge role to fill, so guys are playing more minutes, and as a group, we’ve all got to step up and try and do our best at filling in for our best player,” Power said.
“… You’re not trying to be the person that’s out of the lineup, but more so just the best version of yourself.”
That mentality will prove essential for the Sabres to find success until those key pieces return to the lineup. At 5-6-4, including 0-3-2 on the road, they know they can’t wait to find their footing while the Eastern Conference standings begin to separate.
“We’re taking it a day at a time right now, but for sure, I think the desperation is going to kick in here,” Lyon said. “We’re going to have to start playing desperate.”
Here’s more from Monday’s practice.