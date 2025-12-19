Timely power-play goals helping fuel Sabres' win streak

Buffalo has scored at least one power-play goal in seven of the last eight games with a 9-for-32 mark (28.1 percent) in that span.

Special teams have continued to be the catalyst for the Sabres’ current four-game winning streak as they’ve moved to 13th in the NHL in power play percentage (20.2) while their penalty kill – a season-long strength – is ranked first at 85.4 percent.

Buffalo is one of four teams in the league’s top 13 on both the penalty kill and power play.

The Sabres’ critical power-play goals of late including Norris’ on Thursday, two from Josh Doan in a 4-3 overtime win over Edmonton on Dec. 9 and Benson’s first goal of the year to beat Vancouver 3-2.

“That's what good power plays do,” Benson said. “They score in key moments.”

Benson has been with the top power play since the injury to Jason Zucker in Calgary on Dec. 8. The team has found consistency with Benson, Norris, Doan, Tage Thompson and Rasmus Dahlin headlining the No. 1 unit.

Benson said there’s a selfless mentality within the unit that’s had an effective blend of shoot-first mentality and looking to distribute.

“The little details that don't really get noticed, puck battles, winning scrambling plays, getting in the zone clean, just everything,” Benson said. “… Puck battles and entry percentage and everything is way up there right now the last eight games. It really adds up, and eventually you get more O-zone time, and that leads to goals.”

Benson and Doan’s ability to snatch loose pucks has been a key part of that equation. This was prevalent on Norris’ game winner against Philadelphia, as the duo fought for a puck along the wall before Benson dished his second assist of the game to Norris.

“I think there's five really smart guys,” Norris said. “And it's not always necessarily getting to your spot and making the perfect play. I think a lot of times it's just winning a battle and making a play. Especially with the way teams kill nowadays, you just got to be ready for whatever the next play is, and you can't be a robot out there. Just a lot of good, complementary pieces.”

Here’s more from Friday’s practice.