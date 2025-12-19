Timely power-play goals helping fuel Sabres' win streak

Buffalo's power play has scored in 7 of the last 8 games.

20251219 Practice
By Tyler Millen
Sabres.com

Zach Benson corralled a loose puck in the corner and found a wide-open Josh Norris, who faked a return pass back to Benson before he delayed and fired a pivotal power-play goal between the legs of Samuel Ersson in the Buffalo Sabres’ 5-3 win over the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday.

Norris’ third tally of the season sent a jolt of reverberated energy through KeyBank Center and showcased the recent success of the Sabres power play.

Norris – who missed 24 games due to an upper-body injury – scored the game winner with 9:40 to play in the third period. It’s the second time in three games that Buffalo has capitalized on a late power play to win.

“Early in the year, we had some late power plays in games when games were tied, or we're down by goal that we needed the goal and didn't get it,” coach Lindy Ruff said. “Now we're starting to get them, and it's been a difference maker for us.”

Josh Norris makes it 4-2 Sabres

Buffalo has scored at least one power-play goal in seven of the last eight games with a 9-for-32 mark (28.1 percent) in that span.

Special teams have continued to be the catalyst for the Sabres’ current four-game winning streak as they’ve moved to 13th in the NHL in power play percentage (20.2) while their penalty kill – a season-long strength – is ranked first at 85.4 percent.

Buffalo is one of four teams in the league’s top 13 on both the penalty kill and power play.

The Sabres’ critical power-play goals of late including Norris’ on Thursday, two from Josh Doan in a 4-3 overtime win over Edmonton on Dec. 9 and Benson’s first goal of the year to beat Vancouver 3-2.

“That's what good power plays do,” Benson said. “They score in key moments.”

Benson has been with the top power play since the injury to Jason Zucker in Calgary on Dec. 8. The team has found consistency with Benson, Norris, Doan, Tage Thompson and Rasmus Dahlin headlining the No. 1 unit.

Benson said there’s a selfless mentality within the unit that’s had an effective blend of shoot-first mentality and looking to distribute.

“The little details that don't really get noticed, puck battles, winning scrambling plays, getting in the zone clean, just everything,” Benson said. “… Puck battles and entry percentage and everything is way up there right now the last eight games. It really adds up, and eventually you get more O-zone time, and that leads to goals.”

Benson and Doan’s ability to snatch loose pucks has been a key part of that equation. This was prevalent on Norris’ game winner against Philadelphia, as the duo fought for a puck along the wall before Benson dished his second assist of the game to Norris.

“I think there's five really smart guys,” Norris said. “And it's not always necessarily getting to your spot and making the perfect play. I think a lot of times it's just winning a battle and making a play. Especially with the way teams kill nowadays, you just got to be ready for whatever the next play is, and you can't be a robot out there. Just a lot of good, complementary pieces.”

Here’s more from Friday’s practice.

Lindy Ruff - December 9, 2025

Norris 'not satisfied’

Norris has been one of the Sabres’ top offensive players since returning from his injury and has at least one point in the last six games.

Norris has nine points since drawing back into the lineup on Dec. 1 and played a season-high 19:38 in the Sabres’ win over the Flyers on Thursday.

However, Norris said he’s still reacclimating himself to the pace and noted that he’s placed an emphasis on shooting the puck more and using his elite skating ability to create for his teammates.

“Honestly, I don't think I've played great up to this point,” Norris said. “I got a lot left in me. I'm feeling better game-by-game. It takes a little bit after you've been on for that long. You're never satisfied with how you're playing so maybe I'm being a little hard on myself, but I like where the team is at, that’s most important.”

A byproduct to Norris’ success stems from his linemates, Alex Tuch and Noah Ostlund, the latter of whom recorded a goal in back-to-back games for the first time in his young NHL career.

Tuch – who has at least a point in seven of his last eight games – and Ostlund have helped free up Norris and the trio have shined over the last two games with 10 scoring chances at 5-on-5 and two high-danger chances against Philadelphia, according to Natural Stat Trick.

“I love playing with both of them,” Norris said. “Osty is a great player. Great speed, super smart, great kid. Honestly reminds me of myself a little bit when I was coming in the league. Just a really smart player. He hasn't played that many games in the league, but just his maturity and his smarts for the game speaks volumes about him.”

Injury updates

Tyson Kozak left Thursday’s game during the second period due to an upper-body injury and was not on the ice for practice on Friday.

Ruff said they received “good news” on Kozak, who will skate Saturday morning prior to the game against the Islanders.

“We’ll just evaluate whether he can play or not,” Ruff said.

Jordan Greenway was also absent from practice for load management reasons.

On defense, the Sabres looked ahead to filling the sizable hole left by the loss of Conor Timmins, who is expected to miss six to eight weeks after breaking his leg late in Thursday’s game. Timmins has been a key figure on Buffalo’s top-ranked penalty kill with 18 shorthanded blocked shots, third most in the NHL.

With Michael Kesselring having returned from his own injury on Thursday, Buffalo had two extra defensemen against the Flyers in Zach Metsa and Jacob Bryson. Ruff said that Metsa – like Timmins, a right shot – could draw into the lineup for the first time since Oct. 25.

Zach Metsa and Jacob Bryson have remained on the roster and either could slot into the lineup. The latter has been effective in 22 games this season while Metsa has not played since Oct. 25

News Feed

Ziemer looks ahead to gold-medal chase at World Juniors

Sabres flip the switch in 2nd, surge past Flyers

At the Horn | Sabres 5 - Flyers 3

Sabres vs. Flyers | How to watch, lineup notes, and storylines

Injuries and transactions | Kozak day to day with upper-body injury

Sabres leadership reacts to GM change

Sabres’ Kekäläinen enters GM role demanding work ethic and compete

Jarmo Kekäläinen hired as general manager, Kevyn Adams relieved of duties

‘That’s just what good teams do’ | Sabres defend another 3rd-period lead, return home at .500

At the Horn | Sabres 3 - Kraken 1

Sabres at Kraken | How to watch, lineup notes, and storylines

With Ostlund rejoining Sabres, a look at his season to date

For these Sabres, long road trip includes a bit of home

Hungry for a win, Sabres eat 26 pucks to beat Canucks

At the Horn | Sabres 3 - Canucks 2

Sabres at Canucks | How to watch, lineup notes, and storylines

Sabres overcome the elements, beat Oilers in OT

At the Horn | Sabres 4 - Oilers 3 (OT)