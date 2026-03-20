At the Horn | Sabres 5 - Sharks 0

The Sabres extended their road point streak to 12 games.

20260320 ATH
By Jourdon LaBarber
@jourdonlabarber Sabres.com

Alex Lyon posted a shutout for his 10th straight road win, a 5-0 victory for the Buffalo Sabres over the San Jose Sharks at SAP Center on Thursday.

Lyon is the fifth goalie in NHL history to win 10 straight road games, joining Evgeni Nabokov (twice), Devan Dubnyk, Carey Price and Kevin Lankinen. The league record is 11 straight road wins, held by Nabokov and Dubnyk.

The Sabres extended their franchise-record road point streak to 12 games (11-0-1). They have won 11 of 12 games overall since the Olympic break and are once again tied with the Carolina Hurricanes atop the Eastern Conference standings with 92 points.

Buffalo’s success has come in part as the result of its goalie tandem of Lyon and Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen, who have rotated starts since the break. Luukkonen posted his own 28-save shutout in the team’s last game, a 2-0 win in Vegas.

Lyon’s shutout only took 23 saves, but he played a crucial role in helping the Sabres bide time until they were able to break a scoreless tie midway through the second period. They took control of the game with three goals in a span of 1:43, scored by Noah Ostlund, Sam Carrick and Rasmus Dahlin – their only shots on goal in the period.

Tage Thompson added his 35th goal of the season in the opening minute of the third period, Buffalo’s fourth goal on four consecutive shots.

Logan Stanley sent a shot from the point in off of Carrick’s skate for Buffalo’s fifth goal. Stanley had two assists, his first two points in a Sabres uniform.

Alex Tuch returned to the lineup for the Sabres after missing the previous game with an illness.

Statistics

20260320 ATH Stats

Scoring summary

BUF 1, SJS 0 | Period 2, 9:05 – Noah Ostlund (11) from Josh Doan (24) and Logan Stanley (13)

Noah Ostlund opens the scoring

BUF 2, SJS 0 | Period 2, 9:45 – Sam Carrick (7) from Rasmus Dahlin (48) and Zach Benson (23)

Sam Carrick gives the Sabres a 2-0 lead

BUF 3, SJS 0 | Period 2, 10:48 – Rasmus Dahlin (14) from Jason Zucker (17) and Mattias Samuelsson (26)

Rasmus Dahlin makes it 3-0 Sabres

BUF 4, SJS 0 | Period 3, 0:40 – Tage Thompson (35) from Peyton Krebs (23) and Alex Tuch (30)

Tage Thompson scores his 35th of the season

BUF 5, SJS 0 | Period 3, 16:54 – Sam Carrick (8) from Logan Stanley (14) and Zach Metsa (3)

Sam Carrick scores his 2nd of the game

Full highlights

FINAL | Sabres 5 - Sharks 0

Up next

The road trip continues Saturday in Los Angeles. Coverage on MSG begins at 3:30 p.m. with puck drop scheduled for 4.

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