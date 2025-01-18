At the Horn | Penguins 5 - Sabres 2

The Buffalo Sabres fell 5-2 to the Pittsburgh Penguins on Friday to conclude a three-game homestand at KeyBank Center.

The Sabres led 42-19 in shots and gained an early lead on Owen Power’s power-play goal during the first period, but the Penguins answered with a run of four straight goals in the second and third periods to take control of the game.

Alex Nedeljkovic scored an empty-net goal to cap off a 40-save performance for the Penguins. Rickard Rakell, Anthony Beauvillier, Cody Glass, and Bryan Rust also scored goals. The Penguins went 3-for-4 on the power play and 4-for-5 on the penalty kill.

Zach Benson had a goal and an assist for the Sabres while Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 14 saves.