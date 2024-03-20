Guelli focused on enhancing KeyBank Center experience as incoming Sabres COO 

Pete Guelli saw a unique opportunity to apply his decades of experience in professional sports when he was approached about the opportunity of working as chief operating officer for both the Buffalo Sabres and the Buffalo Bills, a title he officially received Tuesday.

Guelli spent the last five years as chief business officer of the New York Giants and previously worked with the Bills as the team’s senior vice president of business ventures from 1998 to 2009. But his decade with the Charlotte Hornets – where he began as EVP, chief marketing and sales officer in 2009 and later earned a promotion to COO – gave him insight into the potential surrounding the Sabres.

The fact that the opportunity presented a chance for Guelli – a native of Rochester and a graduate of Aquinas High School and SUNY Brockport – to return to Western New York was icing on the cake.

“When the request initially came in to interview me, I wasn’t completely sure exactly what the scope of the role was going to be, but I prepared to have the conversation about both organizations because I just think there’s a lot of synergy there and I think there’s a lot of opportunity with my background to help in both areas,” Guelli said.

“[I] quickly found out that both teams were a hot topic when we met. We spoke as much about the Sabres as we did about the Bills. Terry and his family are incredibly passionate about the team. So, having my background of working in the arena side, I was really excited to have that conversation.”

Guelli joined the Hornets in 2009 as the team transitioned to new ownership under Michael Jordan, a transition he helped lead. His resume there included spearheading the organization’s rebranding from the Bobcats to the Hornets in 2014, leading efforts to secure a new television rights deal, overseeing the launch of a G League team, and managing the renovation of Spectrum Center in Charlotte.

Guelli’s time in Charlotte left him with an appreciation for the role an arena plays in a community – not only as a home to its sports franchise, but as a hub for year-round entertainment. He came away from conversations with Sabres owner Terry Pegula eager to apply those lessons to the fan experience at KeyBank Center.

“I can’t wait to get to work on the Sabres,” Guelli said. “The potential there, I think, is incredible. I spent 10 years working in an arena model down in Charlotte and I know exactly how it needs to operate. Those buildings are community assets, they’re the staples of the city, and they’re the catalyst for growth in markets if they’re handled the right way.”