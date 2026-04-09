At the Horn | Sabres 5 - Rangers 3

Quick recap and highlights from comeback win at MSG.

AT THE HORN
By Justin Alpert
Sabres.com

The Buffalo Sabres beat the New York Rangers 5-3 on Wednesday at Madison Square Garden.

Buffalo trailed 3-2 after a rough second period but returned for the third to score three unanswered – while outshooting New York 8-1 in the final 20 minutes. This was the Sabres’ fourth win this season when trailing after two periods.

Ryan McLeod snapped a 16-game goal drought when he opened the scoring early in the first period. He later added an assist, joining Zach Benson (2+0), Jason Zucker (1+1, including the GWG) in multi-point efforts. It was Benson's second career multi-goal game, first since his 2023-24 rookie season.

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made another start in net – his fifth in the last six games – and made 17 saves on 20 shots for his 21st win.

The Sabres (104 points) are now two points ahead of Tampa Bay and Montreal for the Atlantic Division lead. Buffalo has one fewer game remaining.

Statistics

At the Horn - Blue and Gold

Scoring summary

BUF 1 – NYR 0 | Period 1, 4:40 – Ryan McLeod (13) from Jason Zucker (19) and Conor Timmins (8)

Ryan McLeod opens the scoring

BUF 2 – NYR 0 | Period 1, 8:58 – Zach Benson (11) from Rasmus Dahlin (53) and Bowen Byram (31)

Zach Benson doubles the early lead

BUF 2 – NYR 1 | Period 1, 19:21 (PP) – Alexis Lafreniere (23) from Adam Fox (43) and J.T. Miller (34)

BUF 2 – NYR 2 | Period 2, 2:57 – Alexis Lafreniere (24) from Drew Fortescue (2)

BUF 2 – NYR 3 | Period 2, 14:44 (PP) – Adam Fox (9) from Vincent Trocheck (37) and Mika Zibanejad (43)

BUF 3 – NYR 3 | Period 3, 5:45 – Alex Tuch (31) from Peyton Krebs (27) and Tage Thompson (41)

Alex Tuch ties it in the 3rd period

BUF 4 – NYR 3 | Period 3, 7:14 – Jason Zucker (24) from Ryan McLeod (40)

Jason Zucker dangles around Igor Shesterkin for the lead

BUF 5 – NYR 3 | Period 3, 18:45 (EN) – Zach Benson (12) from Josh Doan (26)

Zach Benson hits the empty net for his 2nd of the game

Game photos

Full highlights

FINAL | Sabres 5 - Rangers 3

Up next

The Sabres are back home Thursday night at 7 p.m. versus the Columbus Blue Jackets. MSG's pregame coverage starts at 6:30.

Get your tickets while they're still available.

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