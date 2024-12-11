Sabres vs. Rangers | How to watch, lineup notes, and storylines

Storylines

1. Staying aggressive

The Sabres have scored the first goal in five of their last seven losses and are tied for fifth in the NHL with 30 first-period goals this season. Sustaining that momentum through the remainder of games has been a focal point after Monday’s loss, when they led 5-3 entering the third period before falling in a shootout.

“Once we have that lead, we worry a bit about giving it away and feel that pressure of giving it away instead of pushing for that next goal and trying to find that next goal,” alternate captain Dylan Cozens said Tuesday. “We just panic a little bit, sit back and let them have their go at us in the offensive zone.

“It’s just never going to work. It’s never going to (work) like that against teams in the NHL. Giving them that much zone time, they’re going to find goals. So, definitely, it's something we need to do better as a unit is when we get out there, just keep pushing to try to find that next goal.”

Ruff emphasized on-ice communication as a means to keeping play in the offensive zone.

“You’ve got to believe in what you’re doing,” Ruff said. “Staying calm and communicating on the ice is a big part of the deal. If you’re open, quick yell. If we’re breaking out and we want a D reverse, I want to hear your partner talking. Everything sort of just adds up.

“But I did think the last 10 minutes (against Detroit) we were a group that didn’t make the right decision very often. We needed to take a little more with some of our breakouts, get open a little bit quicker like we did in the first two periods, come up the ice together and play in the offensive zone. That’s the best place to play defense.”

2. The power play

The Sabres spent much of Tuesday’s practice working on the power play after an 0-for-2 night against the Red Wings dropped them to 1-for-24 over the last nine games.

Buffalo had gone 11-for-27 (29.7 percent) in the 11 games prior to this current stretch, success that stemmed largely from shots taken from the point with traffic in front of the opposing net.

“We’ve made some subtle changes when we’ve gone on a pretty good run, about making sure that we got pucks up top and we got pucks in the net, try to outnumber them real quickly around the front of the net,” Ruff said. “We’re not making those decisions quick enough right now.”

Read more about the power-play work in Tuesday’s practice report.

3. Scouting the Rangers

The Rangers shook up their roster by trading former captain Jacob Trouba to Anaheim last Friday. They defeated Pittsburgh that night but then lost back-to-back home games to Seattle and Chicago on Sunday and Monday, respectively.

In the span of their last 10 games dating back to Nov. 21, the Rangers rank 30th in goals scored per game (2.50) and are tied for last in goals allowed per game (4.00).

Artemi Panarin, who will play his 700th NHL game tonight, leads the Rangers in goals (15) and points (34). Adam Fox has a team-high 22 assists, tied for fourth among NHL defensemen.

The Sabres will be looking to recapture their performance in their previous game against the Rangers this season, a 6-1 win at Madison Square Garden on Nov. 7.

“We got a lead, we played the right way, didn't give up a lot, but still continued to play,” Ruff recalled. “And you know when that happens, you really start to like what you're doing.”