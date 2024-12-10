Practice Report | Greenway returns to action; Sabres seek power-play results

After missing 10 games with a middle-body injury, Sabres forward Jordan Greenway returned to the lineup for Monday’s shootout loss to Detroit.

“I felt good,” Greenway said following Tuesday's practice at KeyBank Center. “Of course, I haven’t played in a couple weeks so there’s a little rust, conditioning, this and that. But outside of that, everything felt pretty good.”

There was no easing into Greenway’s first game action since Nov. 14. He, Ryan McLeod and Jason Zucker matched up primarily with Detroit’s high-octane top line of Alex DeBrincat, Dylan Larkin and Lucas Raymond. Greenway provided a net-front screen for the first of Zucker's two goals, but he also found himself on the ice for three 5-on-5 Red Wings goals.

“That’s a good team and line we played against, so we could do a better job probably in the D-zone, neutral zone, but we’ll get there,” Greenway said.

Twice in the game, the 6-foot-6 forward came to his teammates’ defense after big hits. In the first period, he toppled Raymond after the Detroit winger got away with a cross-check on Owen Power.

And during a third-period 4-on-3 situation, after defenseman Moritz Seider made head contact with a hit on Jacob Bryson, Greenway chased Seider halfway up the ice and exchanged words with him.

“I like sticking up for the guys,” Greenway said. “Someone hits Bryson like that, I’m usually gonna fight the guy, but 4-on-3, it wasn’t the right time. But yeah, I’ve got to stick up for the guys when I can.”

Greenway could only watch the first six games of Buffalo’s current seven-game winless streak. Now, healthy and back in the lineup, he joins his teammates in search of a solution.

“We’ve just got to play with some confidence, get connected as a five-man unit,” he said. “When you lose a couple in a row, it’s easy for guys to lose their confidence, start doubting themselves, start doubting others.

“Bottom line is we’re three points out of the playoff race. We’ve got to continue to move forward.”

