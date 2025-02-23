At the Horn | Sabres 8 - Rangers 2

Buffalo returned from the break with a five-goal first period.

At the Horn
By Justin Alpert
@BuffaloSabres

The Buffalo Sabres entered Saturday, their first game back from the two-week break, leading the NHL with 62 first-period goals.

They added five more in an early onslaught versus the New York Rangers en route to an 8-2 win at KeyBank Center.

Buffalo improved to 5-1-0 since Jan. 28 and has averaged 5.0 goals scored per game during that span; Saturday’s eight goals mark a new season high for the Sabres, who also beat the Rangers 6-1 on Nov. 7.

Rasmus Dahlin (2+1), Tage Thompson (2+1) and Jason Zucker (0+3) logged three-point nights for the Sabres. Ryan McLeod also scored two goals, and Jack Quinn and Henri Jokiharju both scored one.

Sabres goaltender Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen stopped 26 of 28 shots in his first game action since Feb. 8.

Jordan Greenway, returning from middle-body surgery, played his first game since Dec. 15. He skated 14:39 with an assist, two shots, two blocks and a game-high six hits.

Jason Zucker struggled to the bench after blocking a shot with his skate early in the third period. He returned a few minutes later, and assisted McLeod for his third helper of the night.

Alex Tuch was also shaken up in the third period on a K’Andre Miller hit against the boards. He didn’t return for the final 15:38.

Chris Kreider and Mika Zibanejad scored for the Rangers, while J.T. Miller added a pair of assists. Igor Shesterkin started in net for New York but was pulled late in the first period after allowing five goals on 16 shots. Jonathan Quick entered and allowed three goals on 17 shots.

HOW IT HAPPENED

First Period

Quinn opened the scoring for Buffalo less than two minutes in, stealing the puck off Miller’s failed clearing attempt and finding space under Shesterkin’s left pad.

The Sabres doubled their lead at 11:58, when Dahlin drifted laterally through the slot and deflected Greenway’s point shot past New York’s netminder. Greenway, who’d retrieved a rebound in the left corner and muscled his way to the right point, held the puck for eight seconds before his assist.

Thompson made it a 3-0 game at 15:32, powering his way through Adam Fox to the net on a delayed penalty and pushing in a backhand.

At 17:33, McLeod's shot from up high leaked through Shesterkin’s legs to further pad Buffalo’s lead.

Dahlin added a power-play goal – and ended Shesterkin’s evening – at 18:21, securing his fourth career multi-goal game.

Jack Quinn opens the scoring for the Sabres

Rasmus Dahlin gives the Sabres a 2-0 lead

Tage Thompson gives the Sabres a 3-0 lead

Ryan McLeod makes it 4-0 Sabres

Rasmus Dahlin scores on the power play

Second Period

Dahlin drew a four-minute high-sticking penalty on the opening shift of the period. Buffalo didn’t score during the double minor, and Kreider responded with a redirected, power-play goal for the Rangers at 5:29.

Zibanejad made it 5-2 at 11:25, moments after another Rangers man advantage had retired.

Artemi Panarin nearly added a third New York goal when his shot bounced off Luukkonen’s glove and trickled toward the goal line, but Dahlin reached in and pushed the puck out of danger.

The teams recorded 10 shots apiece in the second period, which ended with the Sabres leading 5-2.

Third Period

Thompson and McLeod both scored their second of the night at 3:47 and 5:40, respectively, to restore Buffalo’s five-goal lead.

Jokiharju added his second goal of the season in the final minute.

Tage Thompson scores his 2nd of the game

Ryan McLeod makes it 7-2 Sabres

Henri Jokiharju gives the Sabres an 8-2 lead

GAME HIGHLIGHTS

FINAL | Sabres 8 - Rangers 2

GAME PHOTOS

UP NEXT

The Sabres host the Anaheim Ducks on Tuesday, which is **Black History Celebration** at KeyBank Center. Tickets are available here.

Coverage on MSG begins at 6:30 p.m. ahead of puck drop at 7.

