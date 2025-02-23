At the Horn | Sabres 8 - Rangers 2

The Buffalo Sabres entered Saturday, their first game back from the two-week break, leading the NHL with 62 first-period goals.

They added five more in an early onslaught versus the New York Rangers en route to an 8-2 win at KeyBank Center.

Buffalo improved to 5-1-0 since Jan. 28 and has averaged 5.0 goals scored per game during that span; Saturday’s eight goals mark a new season high for the Sabres, who also beat the Rangers 6-1 on Nov. 7.

Rasmus Dahlin (2+1), Tage Thompson (2+1) and Jason Zucker (0+3) logged three-point nights for the Sabres. Ryan McLeod also scored two goals, and Jack Quinn and Henri Jokiharju both scored one.

Sabres goaltender Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen stopped 26 of 28 shots in his first game action since Feb. 8.

Jordan Greenway, returning from middle-body surgery, played his first game since Dec. 15. He skated 14:39 with an assist, two shots, two blocks and a game-high six hits.

Jason Zucker struggled to the bench after blocking a shot with his skate early in the third period. He returned a few minutes later, and assisted McLeod for his third helper of the night.

Alex Tuch was also shaken up in the third period on a K’Andre Miller hit against the boards. He didn’t return for the final 15:38.

Chris Kreider and Mika Zibanejad scored for the Rangers, while J.T. Miller added a pair of assists. Igor Shesterkin started in net for New York but was pulled late in the first period after allowing five goals on 16 shots. Jonathan Quick entered and allowed three goals on 17 shots.