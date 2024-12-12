At the Horn | Rangers 3 - Sabres 2

A pair of third-period goals proved to be too little, too late for the Buffalo Sabres, whose winless streak extended to eight games with a 3-2 loss to the New York Rangers on Wednesday at KeyBank Center.

Buffalo trailed for most of the night and, despite outshooting New York by a 31-28 margin, struggled to generate consistent pressure against the slumping Rangers; Wednesday marked New York’s third win in its last 11 games.

Owen Power scored his fourth goal of the season and first since Nov. 1. With assists versus Utah and Detroit, the Sabres defenseman now has a three-game point streak. Power also assisted on Tage Thompson’s team-leading 16th goal in the final minute.

The Sabres were without Rasmus Dahlin, who missed his fourth straight game since leaving the Dec. 3 game early after dealing with back spasms.

Mika Zibanejad scored early and Reilly Smith scored late for the Rangers, both tallying their sixth goals of the season. Adam Fox added a late empty-netter and assisted on both prior goals for his third three-point effort of the season.

Sabres goalie Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 25 saves on 27 shots, while New York’s Igor Shesterkin stopped 29 of 31.

