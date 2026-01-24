At the Horn | Sabres 5 - Islanders 0

Alex Lyon tied a franchise record with his 9th straight win.

20260124 ATH
By Jourdon LaBarber
@jourdonlabarber Sabres.com

Alex Lyon made 27 saves for his second shutout of the season and his franchise record tying ninth straight win, a 5-0 victory for the Buffalo Sabres over the New York Islanders at UBS Arena on Saturday.

Lyon’s nine consecutive wins tie the Sabres franchise record set by Gerry Desjardins in December of 1976. His streak began with an overtime victory in Edmonton on Dec. 9, which doubled as the start of the Sabres’ 10-game team winning streak.

Lyon missed three weeks between wins Nos. 7 and 8 of his streak due to an upper-body injury he sustained late in a victory over St. Louis on Dec. 29. He didn’t miss a beat, making 31 saves in his return to the lineup in Nashville on Tuesday.

The veteran goaltender made several key stops with the Sabres nursing a 1-0 lead in the second period against New York, including a blocker save on a shorthanded breakaway for Islanders leading scorer Mathew Barzal and, shortly after, another breakaway save on Max Shabanov.

Jason Zucker scored a pair of goals – one each in the opening minutes of the second and third periods – while Tage Thompson, Rasmus Dahlin and Alex Tuch also added goals. Ryan McLeod and Mattias Samuelsson had two assists each.

The win propelled the Sabres, for the time being, into third place in the Atlantic Division by virtue of a tiebreaker with the Canadiens, who play in Boston on Saturday night.

Scoring summary

BUF 1, NYI 0 | Period 2, 0:33 – Jason Zucker (12) from Jack Quinn (19) and Ryan McLeod (22)

Jason Zucker gives the Sabres a 1-0 lead

BUF 2, NYI 0 | Period 2, 19:47 – Tage Thompson (27) from Zach Benson (18) and Mattias Samuelsson (19)

Tage Thompson scores his 27th goal of the season

BUF 3, NYI 0 | Period 3, 0:25 – Jason Zucker (13) from Ryan McLeod (23)

Jason Zucker scores his 2nd of the game

BUF 4, NYI 0 | Period 3, 14:02 (EN) – Rasmus Dahlin (8) from Peyton Krebs (15)

Rasmus Dahlin scores into the empty net

BUF 5, NYI 0 | Period 3, 14:38 – Alex Tuch (18) from Mattias Samuelsson (20) and Michael Kesselring (1)

Alex Tuch gives the Sabres a 5-0 lead

Photo gallery

Up next

The Sabres conclude the stretch of road games in Toronto on Tuesday. Coverage on MSG begins at 6:30 p.m. with puck drop scheduled for 7.

News Feed

Injuries and transactions | Sabres acquire defenseman Bayreuther

Sabres at Islanders | How to watch, lineup notes, and storylines

Sabres embracing ‘villain mentality’ on the road

Prospects Report | Wahlberg's versatility proving crucial for Amerks

Sabres at The Winter Olympics | News, stats and updates

Sabres weather another hostile storm, inch closer to Canadiens

At the Horn | Sabres 4 - Canadiens 2

‘Why wait?’ | Contract extension a no-brainer for Doan, Sabres

Sabres at Canadiens | How to watch, lineup notes, and storylines

Sabres sign Doan to 7-year contract extension

Sabres announce documentary 'Dominik Hasek: Always the Goalie,' presented by Dave & Adams

Kids lead the way to Sabres’ 5-3 win in Nashville

At the Horn | Sabres 5 - Predators 3

Sabres at Predators | How to watch, lineup notes, and storylines

Sabres can’t solve Bussi in 2-1 loss to Hurricanes

At the Horn | Hurricanes 2 - Sabres 1

Sabres’ Thompson named NHL’s 1st Star of the Week

Sabres at Hurricanes | How to watch, lineup notes, and storylines