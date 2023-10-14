News Feed

Game Preview | Sabres visit Islanders for 1st road game of new season

The puck drops at 7:30 p.m. on MSG and MSG+.

MicrosoftTeams-image (27)
By Jourdon LaBarber
@jourdonlabarber Sabres.com

NEW YORK – The Buffalo Sabres play their first road game of the season Saturday against the New York Islanders at UBS Arena.

The Sabres are looking to rebound from a 5-1 loss in their season opener against the New York Rangers on Thursday. JJ Peterka scored their lone goal in that game while Devon Levi made 25 saves.

The Rangers clogged the neutral zone Thursday with a 1-3-1 structure and blocked 23 shots. It’s a similar identity to what could be presented by the Islanders, who allowed the fifth-fewest goals last season, creating an opportunity for the Sabres to respond with an early-season adjustment.

“Two similar styles, go against a real stingy, strong defensive group,” Sabres coach Don Granato said. “It’s a challenge that we need to address, and we need to go after, so I'm excited for them. I'm excited we're playing them and excited to get the season going.”

Pregame coverage tonight begins at 7 p.m. on MSG and MSG+. The puck drops at 7:30.

We’ll update this post with lineup news and storylines following the Sabres' morning skate, which is scheduled for 11 a.m.

In the meantime, read about Jordan Greenway’s season debut and more in Friday’s practice report.