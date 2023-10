JJ Peterka scored the lone goal for the Buffalo Sabres in a 5-1 loss to the New York Rangers on Thursday at KeyBank Center.

Peterka’s tally came with 1:30 remaining in the second period to bring the score to 3-1, but the Sabres were unable to mount a comeback in their season opener.

Chris Kreider scored twice for the Rangers while Alexis Lafreniere, Artemi Panarin, and Jacob Trouba each added a goal.

Goaltender Devon Levi finished with 25 saves in net.