At the Horn | Sabres 7 - Islanders 1

Rasmus Dahlin tallied a career-high four assists in his return to the lineup as the Buffalo Sabres defeated the New York Islanders 7-1 at UBS Arena on Monday, ending a 13-game winless streak (0-10-3).

Dahlin had missed seven games with a back injury prior to returning in a home loss against Toronto on Friday, when he skated a game-high 27:33 and had five shots. The Sabres opted not to dress the captain the following night in Boston as a precautionary measure.

"That's not what I want to do," Dahlin said when asked about the rest day on Monday morning. "But at the same time, you have to look forward, and a back-to-back coming back from injury is never a good thing. I felt how I felt in my back, and it was the right call by the doc. I'm ready to go.”

Dahlin was in top form against the Islanders, finishing with a plus-5 rating and skating a team-high 23:13. His four assists were the most in a single game by any NHL defenseman this season. It was the fifth four-assist performance by a defenseman in franchise history. (The others belong to Bill Hajt, Phil Housley, Tony Lydman, and Brian Campbell.)

Jiri Kulich had two goals and an assist for the first multi-point game of his career. Jack Quinn (1+1) and Dylan Cozens (0+2) also had multi-point outings while Zach Benson (playing his 100th NHL game), Jason Zucker, and Tage Thompson contributed goals.

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 27 saves for his ninth win of the season.

Kyle Palmieri scored the lone goal for the Islanders, whose seven goals allowed were a season-high. Ilya Sorokin made 19 saves.