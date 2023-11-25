Game Preview | 5 things to know ahead of Sabres at Devils

News Feed

The Sabres travel to New Jersey to conclude a back-to-back set.

NEWARK, N.J. – Kyle Okposo urged the Buffalo Sabres to go on the offensive during the second intermission of their home game against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Friday.

The Sabres trailed 2-0 after 40 minutes. They responded with three unanswered goals during the third period to claim a 3-2 victory, extending their point streak to three games at 2-0-1.

“I thought we played probably our best period of the year,” Okposo said. “We just attacked. We just have been a little bit too much on our heels and just thinking a little bit too much for the past few weeks, and I just think we came out and attacked.”

The New Jersey Devils were executing an attack of their own around that same time. They outshot the Columbus Blue Jackets 20-9 during the third period on Friday but were unable to push the tying goal across in a 2-1 loss – their third straight defeat and sixth in their past seven games.

Both teams will be aiming to build on those third periods when the Sabres visit the Devils at Prudential Center on Saturday. Coverage on MSG/MSG+ begins at 6:30 p.m. with puck drop scheduled for 7.

Here are five things to know.

1. Lineup notes

The Sabres were without Jordan Greenway against the Penguins, then lost fellow forward Zemgus Girgensons to a lower-body injury during the second period.

Coach Don Granato said postgame to expect a recall at forward in advance of Saturday’s contest.

2. About last night

Jeff Skinner buried a feed from Alex Tuch on the power play to put the Sabres on the board early in the third period, then won a battle down low to assist on Tuch’s game-winning goal with 2:44 remaining in regulation. Okposo scored the tying goal on his fifth shot of the night.

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 32 saves for his fifth victory.

Get the full story in Friday’s postgame report.

3. Peterka’s 100th

JJ Peterka is on track to play his 100th NHL game on Saturday. The 21-year-old has been among Buffalo’s most consistent offensive producers in his second season, with eight goals and 15 points in 20 games.

4. The season series

This is the second of three meetings between the Sabres and Devils this season. The Devils won 5-4 at Prudential Center on Oct. 27, a back-and-forth game that was tied on four separate occasions before Erik Haula scored the winner with 5:43 remaining.

5. Scouting the Devils

New Jersey’s recent struggles have coincided with injuries to its forward group. Nico Hischier has been out since the previous meeting with the Sabres, though he recently resumed practicing. Timo Meier and Tomas Nosek are also currently sidelined with injuries.

The Devils still boast the NHL’s top power play at 36.5 percent despite a 1-for-6 stretch in their last four games. Jesper Bratt leads the team in total points (23) and power-play points (16). Jack Hughes has 22 points in just 13 contests, an average of 1.69 points per game that ranks second in the NHL.

Akira Schmid played in goal against the Blue Jackets on Friday, lining up Vitek Vanecek as Saturday’s likely starter. Vanecek made 23 saves to earn the victory in the previous meeting with the Sabres.