Game Preview | 5 things to know ahead of Sabres at Devils

NEWARK, N.J. – Kyle Okposo urged the Buffalo Sabres to go on the offensive during the second intermission of their home game against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Friday.

The Sabres trailed 2-0 after 40 minutes. They responded with three unanswered goals during the third period to claim a 3-2 victory, extending their point streak to three games at 2-0-1.

“I thought we played probably our best period of the year,” Okposo said. “We just attacked. We just have been a little bit too much on our heels and just thinking a little bit too much for the past few weeks, and I just think we came out and attacked.”

The New Jersey Devils were executing an attack of their own around that same time. They outshot the Columbus Blue Jackets 20-9 during the third period on Friday but were unable to push the tying goal across in a 2-1 loss – their third straight defeat and sixth in their past seven games.

Both teams will be aiming to build on those third periods when the Sabres visit the Devils at Prudential Center on Saturday. Coverage on MSG/MSG+ begins at 6:30 p.m. with puck drop scheduled for 7.

Here are five things to know.