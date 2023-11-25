Sabres score 3 unanswered goals to complete comeback win over Penguins

Captain Kyle Okposo had one message for the Sabres as his team entered the locker room during the second intermission down 2-0 to the Pittsburgh Penguins: attack.

Okposo felt the team had been overthinking the game and wanted to see focus shift to pressuring the puck and attacking with speed. The group listened and responded with three unanswered goals in the third period to defeat Pittsburgh 3-2 inside KeyBank Center on Friday.

"I thought we played probably our best period of the year,” Okposo said. “We just attacked. We just have been a little bit too much on our heels and just thinking a little bit too much for the past few weeks, and I just think we came out and attacked. It was a ton of fun to watch. We just pressure, pressure, pressure. Every guy wanted the puck, wanted to be a guy to make a play, and that’s how we needed to play.”