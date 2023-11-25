Sabres recall Kulich, Rosen from Amerks

Rosen and Kulich have enjoyed similar career arcs since their paths converged as rookies in Rochester last season. Rosen, the 14th-overall pick in 2021, joined the Amerks after spending the previous year in Sweden. Kulich was drafted with the 28th-overall pick in 2022.
Both players blossomed offensively as rookies while working diligently to improve their defensive games. Rosen had 37 points (14+23) in 66 contests. Kulich had 46 points – including a team-high 24 goals – in 62 games, one of the most productive seasons by an 18-year-old player in league history.
The duo formed a friendship while pushing each other competitively in the process.
“Best friends outside of the ice,” Rosen said in September. “But on the ice, we challenge each other. Don’t want to be worse, so we challenge each other every day and always want to score more goals than the other.”
The forwards returned to training camp in the fall physically stronger and were among the final players returned to Rochester ahead of the regular season. They have helped the Amerks weather an influx of injuries and recalls to start the season 10-4-2, including wins in their last three games.
“They’ve been great,” Rochester coach Seth Appert told reporters Friday. “There’s been a couple times during this eight, 10-game stretch … that they’ve helped us win games without scoring, which is hard to do at any age and certainly at 19 and 20.
“They’re more competitive on the puck than they’ve ever been. They’re playing harder. I’m using them on the penalty kill, I’m putting them out in defensive-zone faceoff situations. They’re drivers right now and they’ve earned that, which is awesome.”