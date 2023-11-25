News Feed

Game Preview | 5 things to know ahead of Sabres at Devils
Game Night | Sabres at Devils
Sabres score 3 unanswered goals to complete comeback win over Penguins
At the Horn | Sabres 3 - Penguins 2
Game Preview | 5 things to know ahead of Sabres vs. Penguins
Game Night | Sabres vs. Penguins
Sabres partner with Azuna to offer ‘Top Shelf’ odor eliminator & air freshener
Benson scores 1st NHL goal in OT loss to Capitals
At the Horn | Capitals 4 – Sabres 3 (OT)
Game Preview | 5 things to know ahead of Sabres at Capitals
Game Night | Sabres at Capitals
Greenway ranks among NHL's best in shorthanded situations
Prospects Pipeline |  Richard transitioning well to college hockey at UConn
Sharpen Up | Sabres close out 3-game road trip Wednesday in Washington
'Special player' | Dahlin leads Sabres to win in Chicago with 3-point outing
At the Horn | Sabres 3 – Blackhawks 2
Game Preview | 5 things to know ahead of Sabres at Blackhawks
Game Night | Sabres at Blackhawks

Sabres recall Kulich, Rosen from Amerks

Both forwards are among the AHL's leading scorers this season.

By Jourdon LaBarber
@jourdonlabarber Sabres.com

NEWARK, N.J. – The Buffalo Sabres have recalled forwards Isak Rosen and Jiri Kulich from the Rochester Americans, the team announced Saturday.

Rosen, 20, and Kulich, 19, have been among the AHL’s most productive players through 16 games this season. Rosen ranks fifth in the league with 19 points, including the winning goal in Rochester’s overtime victory on Friday. Kulich has 17 points and is tied for fourth in the league with 11 goals.

The Sabres play the New Jersey Devils at Prudential Center at 7 p.m. Zemgus Girgensons is considered week to week after sustaining a lower-body injury against Pittsburgh on Friday and has been placed on injured reserve. Jordan Greenway will be out due to a personal matter.

Rosen and Kulich have enjoyed similar career arcs since their paths converged as rookies in Rochester last season. Rosen, the 14th-overall pick in 2021, joined the Amerks after spending the previous year in Sweden. Kulich was drafted with the 28th-overall pick in 2022.

Both players blossomed offensively as rookies while working diligently to improve their defensive games. Rosen had 37 points (14+23) in 66 contests. Kulich had 46 points – including a team-high 24 goals – in 62 games, one of the most productive seasons by an 18-year-old player in league history.

The duo formed a friendship while pushing each other competitively in the process.

“Best friends outside of the ice,” Rosen said in September. “But on the ice, we challenge each other. Don’t want to be worse, so we challenge each other every day and always want to score more goals than the other.”

The forwards returned to training camp in the fall physically stronger and were among the final players returned to Rochester ahead of the regular season. They have helped the Amerks weather an influx of injuries and recalls to start the season 10-4-2, including wins in their last three games.

“They’ve been great,” Rochester coach Seth Appert told reporters Friday. “There’s been a couple times during this eight, 10-game stretch … that they’ve helped us win games without scoring, which is hard to do at any age and certainly at 19 and 20.

“They’re more competitive on the puck than they’ve ever been. They’re playing harder. I’m using them on the penalty kill, I’m putting them out in defensive-zone faceoff situations. They’re drivers right now and they’ve earned that, which is awesome.”