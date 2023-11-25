Sabres recall Kulich, Rosen from Amerks

NEWARK, N.J. – The Buffalo Sabres have recalled forwards Isak Rosen and Jiri Kulich from the Rochester Americans, the team announced Saturday.

Rosen, 20, and Kulich, 19, have been among the AHL’s most productive players through 16 games this season. Rosen ranks fifth in the league with 19 points, including the winning goal in Rochester’s overtime victory on Friday. Kulich has 17 points and is tied for fourth in the league with 11 goals.

The Sabres play the New Jersey Devils at Prudential Center at 7 p.m. Zemgus Girgensons is considered week to week after sustaining a lower-body injury against Pittsburgh on Friday and has been placed on injured reserve. Jordan Greenway will be out due to a personal matter.