Sabres name Rasmus Dahlin captain 

Dahlin, 24, signed an eight-year contract extension to remain with the Sabres last October. Adams recalls the defenseman expressing at that time his intent to step further into a leadership role, a promise he made good on through his actions last season. He set a career high in ice time at 2059:31, the fourth-highest mark in the NHL. He also set career-best marks in goals, blocked shots, and hits, a testament to the do-it-all nature of his play.

In one moment captured on video, newly acquired defenseman Bowen Byram sat on the bench during a game and remarked to Thompson how Dahlin never seemed to breath hard following a shift. “He’ll play 30 minutes tonight and won’t even sweat,” Thompson responded, a testament to Dahlin’s intense preparation.

“First and foremost, that guy is a gamechanger each and every night,” Tuch said. “His consistency on the compete factor has been incredible ever since I got into town, and I’ve seen it grow and just blossom into the player that he’s become. He’s an incredible player, but he’s also an incredible individual.

“To be able to go along into battle beside him has been a great honor, honestly, ever since I got in. And he’s raised my level of compete and he’s made me want to be a better player, and that’s what he does to each and every guy.”

In July, Dahlin organized a summer training camp in Switzerland with an open invite to any Sabres player who wants to attend. The camp consisted of 10 days of skating and workouts, with Dahlin setting the tempo.

“Ras is obviously a world-class player, has world-class work ethic,” Samuelsson, one of the players who attended the camp, said. “In the gym, on the ice, everything, he was leading the way. He’s obviously super competitive, so it made skates pretty intense.”

Ruff has an intimate knowledge of the meaning of the captaincy, particularly in hockey. His first captains as a player were Danny Gare and Gilbert Perreault. He was captain himself from 1986 to 1989, and as coach of the Sabres was responsible for the appointments of Michael Peca, Danny Briere, and Chris Drury to the captaincy, among others.

Ruff started to develop a sense of Dahlin’s leadership potential during their first conversations this summer. Dahlin expressed his commitment to the Sabres. He asked questions about how he could be better and how he could help push the team to the next level.

In their short time together at training camp, Dahlin has lived up to Ruff’s high expectations.

“He’s a heck of a model for our players,” Ruff said. “He looks at every practice as an opportunity to challenge a teammate to get better or himself.”