Thompson, Samuelsson sustain injuries during back-and-forth loss to Canadiens

Playing shorthanded for more than half the game, the Sabres lost a back-and-forth contest to end what had been a three-game winning streak. The game featured six lead changes, including a pair of one-goal leads for the Sabres in each of the second and third periods.

Buffalo led 3-2 with less than a minute to play in the second period before a pair of goals from Nick Suzuki jolted Montreal ahead. Suzuki’s first goal, scored with 46.9 seconds on the clock, was the result of an odd-man rush. The next goal came 22 seconds later, when Juraj Slafkovsky won a battle for a loose puck down low and found Suzuki with room to shoot in front of Luukkonen.

“Those last two to end the second period, obviously, [are] brutal,” Sabres alternate captain Alex Tuch said. “When you have a lead with a minute left in the period, you can’t let that happen. Yeah, it’s just bad discipline.”

Ruff encouraged the Sabres to stick with it during the second intermission, assuring his players that they would have an opportunity to get back into the game. That chance came quickly in the form of a power-play goal from Rasmus Dahlin, which tied the score at 4-4 just 1:58 into the third period. JJ Peterka got behind the Montreal defense and scored five-hole to put the Sabres back in front less than two minutes later.

Again, the Canadiens answered with their own two goals scored in quick succession. Emil Heineman scored on a shot through traffic to tie the game at 5-5 with 7:02 remaining. Just 25 seconds later, Dahlin was called for elbowing as he braced himself for an expected hit from Canadiens forward Jake Evans along the wall. It was the Sabres’ sixth minor penalty of the night.

“Way too many (penalties),” Dahlin said. “Especially my penalty. I take full ownership. That can’t happen.”

Cole Caufield scored the winning goal with 17 seconds left on the ensuring power play. Slafkovsky received a carom off the end boards to the right of the net and made a quick feed through the blue paint to set up the goal, earning his third assist of the night.

Christian Dvorak added an empty-net goal during the final minute to stave off the Sabres’ comeback attempt.

“This one, I think we’re gonna really learn from,” Dahlin said. “We got humbled today. I think we were very excited about our previous games, and I don’t know. But we know if you’re not showing up 100 percent, it’s hard to win in this league. So, we’re going to work hard moving forward.”