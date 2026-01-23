At the Horn | Sabres 4 - Canadiens 2

Peyton Krebs scored a long-distance, empty-net goal for the second straight game as the Buffalo Sabres staved off another comeback attempt and defeated the Montreal Canadiens 4-2 at Bell Centre on Thursday.

The Sabres have now beaten the Canadiens twice in the span of a week, having previously won in Buffalo last Thursday.

The win moved the Sabres to within two points of the Canadiens for third place in the Atlantic Division, with the two teams set to meet for the final time this season in Buffalo next Saturday.

As was the case with Tuesday’s victory in Nashville, the Sabres jumped out to a lead – this time with goals from Jason Zucker, Beck Malenstyn and Zach Benson – before having to weather a push from their opponent.

The Canadiens outshot the Sabres 15-3 in the second period and pulled within striking distance on goals from Cole Caufield and Nick Suzuki. The latter goal prompted a timeout from Sabres coach Lindy Ruff, after which the team largely settled down.

Krebs, as he did in Nashville, sealed the victory with an empty-net goal from the red line during the final minute.

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 32 saves for the win, including all nine of the shots he faced in the third period.

Buffalo is now 2-1-0 to begin its run of five straight road games and 17-3-1 in its last 21 games overall.

The Sabres played the third period without defenseman Jacob Bryson, who exited the game with an upper-body injury.