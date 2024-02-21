Game Preview | 5 things to know ahead of Sabres at Canadiens

MONTREAL – Owen Power skated with the Buffalo Sabres on Wednesday morning wearing a yellow non-contact jersey, his first time on the ice with the team since he sustained an injury during practice on Feb. 12.

Power will not be in the lineup Wednesday night against the Montreal Canadiens but is now considered day to day, coach Don Granato said.

“I’ve been lucky where it’s continued to get better every day and I think I’m on a pretty good path right now,” Power said.

Pregame coverage on Wednesday begins at 6:30 p.m. on MSG/MSG+ with puck drop scheduled for 7. Fans without cable can also stream MSG on Fubo. Radio coverage can be found on WGR 550.

Here are five things to know.